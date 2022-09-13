William J. Sterling Sr., age 76 ,of Ludington, formerly of Fountain, passed away Sept. 10, 2022, at Blodgett Hospital after a three week illness.
Bill was born March 9, 1946, in Ludington, the son of James D. and Gladys M. (Smith) Sterling. Bill spent most of his life in Fountain. He attended Mason County Eastern and West Shore Community College. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was very active in Fountain Action coaching many ball teams. Bill was a member of Bachelor Church.
Bill was a hard-working man who supported his family at numerous industrial jobs. He landed his dream job as a security guard at the Ludington Social Security Office retiring in 2013.
On May 20, 1972, he married Joanne Hoppe in Carr Settlement.
Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years Joanne Sterling; daughter Kimberly Sterling; son William J. (Nirmala) Sterling Jr.; five grandsons Joseph Sterling, Brandon Thrailkill, Brett Sabby, Charles Sterling and Tyson Pettinato; three brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Lester; daughter Jennifer; mother-in-law; and, two sisters in-laws.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.