William J. Sterling Sr., 76, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

