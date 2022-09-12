William J. Sterling Sr., 76, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.