William James (Bill, aka BS) Stubbs, 89, of Ludington, formerly of Manistee and Grand Rapids, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Bill was born Aug. 2, 1933, the son of William and Frances Henrietta (Cooper) Stubbs.
Bill was a talented athlete. While attending Manistee High School, he lettered in four different sports: track, basketball, football and tumbling. Bill also dabbled in boxing during this time. He graduated from Manistee High School in 1951. After high school, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force. While serving during the Korean War, he played softball and was so talented he was asked to reenlist to continue to play. In the late 1950s and early 1960s in Grand Rapids, he played touch football in a city league. They played so rough that an ambulance was always onsite. After moving to Ludington, he played rec basketball and softball into his late 40s. Bill also coached boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Lakeview Elementary School. On March 28, 1959, Bill married the love of his life, Laura Lillian (Jones) Stubbs. They spent many wonderful years together.
During his life, Bill had many various jobs. He worked at Fisher Fence Company, with his good friend David Fisher, Captain John’s Party Port and was a bartender at Pomorski’s Tavern. However, he retired from Dow Chemical after 26 years. When Bill wasn’t playing sports, he was an active member at the American Legion Post 76, FOE 1354 and the Moose Lodge. Bill was a member of the FOE 1354 marching team. During that time, he competed in several national tournaments, including a memorable one in New Orleans. He was an avid fisherman, especially at “Carl’s Bayou.”
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years Laura Lillian (Jones) Stubbs; children Jess Stubbs and David (Anita) Stubbs; grandchildren Jennifer, Ian, and Evan Stubbs, Kerri (Chris) Wright, Adam (Deana) Purple, Daniel (Heather) Shoup, Codie (Amber) Fink and Callie (Joey) Roberts; great-grandchildren, Delaney, Mckenna, and Taj Williams, Riley Acker, Katelyn Perin, and Ezra Purple, Finn Fink and Silas and Simon Roberts; and four great, great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his sisters Lorraine (Sissy) Stubbs and Elva Susie Thomas; brother Jack Stubbs; and his beloved daughter Sara Lynn (Stubbs) Perez.
A celebration of life will take place on Jan. 21, 2023, from 1-5 p.m. at the American Legion.
