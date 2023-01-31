William John Clement Jr., 67, of Ludington, formerly of North Muskegon, Narragansett, Rhode Island, and Groton/New London, Connecticut, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Mr. Clement was born March 19, 1955, to William John and Katherine Rose Clement Sr. in Muskegon. He graduated from North Muskegon High School, Class of 1973, and the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1977, proudly serving in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
While a midshipman at USNA, Mr. Clement served as an organist for the USNA Chapel from 1974-1977. During this period, he composed and published sacred choral music performed by the USNA Glee Club at the USNA Chapel, the White House in Washington, D.C., the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, nationally on network television, and as one of the principle anthems for the 1975 Navy Day services at the Washington National Cathedral, as well as one of the main anthems for the 1975 Easter Sunrise services at the Hollywood Bowl in California.
As a youth, Mr. Clement was active in the Boy Scouts of America in Troop 8, North Muskegon, where he was a member of the Order of the Arrow and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Mr. Clement later served the Boy Scouts of America in a professional capacity for the West Michigan Shores Council as a District Scout Executive for Mason, Lake, Oceana and Muskegon counties.
Mr. Clement was self-employed as a musician/music educator with W. John Clement Music Instruction/Performance, and as organist/choirmaster for several churches throughout Western Michigan, including Community United Methodist Church of North Muskegon, Crestwood United Methodist Church of Muskegon and Holy Trinity Episcopal and First Congregational Churches of Manistee. Mr. Clement also served as music instructor for Ludington Area Catholic School from 1995-2000 and as an on-air radio personality for WKLA/Oldies 101.5/Z95 at Lake Michigan Broadcasting, Inc. from 2000-2012. He most recently served as music director for Community Church of Ludington, as Adjunct Professor on the music faculty of West Shore Community College and was currently serving as Music Director and Organist for Grace Episcopal Church of Ludington, as well as teaching private music lessons in piano, keyboard, voice, guitar and classical pipe organ from various area churches and his studio at Instrumental Music and Sound in Ludington.
Mr. Clement was active with the Manistee Civic Players from 1990-1998, serving on their board of directors, as music director for all musicals presented during this period including organizing chorus and orchestra and serving as conductor for Christmas presentations of Handel’s MESSIAH in 1993 and 1995. He was the author and director of an original musical stage adaptation, “BROADWAY, OUR WAY,” performed at the Ramsdell Theater in Manistee in September 1992. Mr. Clement was also active with The Lake Forest School Performing Arts Repertory Company from 1990-1999, and composed music for an original musical version of the play “JUMPIN’ JUPITER,” performed as a hotel dinner theatre piece in Ludington in 1992.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Grace Episcopal Church on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. at the church. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Grace Episcopal Church, 501 E Danaher St. in Ludington, MI 49431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.