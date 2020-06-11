William L. “Bill” Klemm, 96, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020; at Ludington Woods Assisted Living.
Bill was born on May 26, 1924 in Ludington, the son of William C. and Lillie M. (Zech) Klemm. He graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1941. He then served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific. He was married on April 17, 1948 to Doris L. Johnson. They raised four children together. Doris preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2002. On Aug. 2, 2002, he married Barbara Anderson. She preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2020.
Bill was employed by the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad/Chessie System for 38 years before retiring in 1979 as superintendent of steamships After retiring, he and wife Doris purchased the former Berger’s Clothing and ran it as Klemm’s Menswear for many years in downtown Ludington. As a former member of Bethany Lutheran, Bill was president of the church and also served as secretary and treasurer of the church council for many years. He was chairman of the fund-raising committee for the new church and taught Sunday school. He enjoyed singing in the church choir. In his later years, Bill went back to St. John’s Lutheran Church, his childhood church.
Bill was a life member of the Ludington Optimist Club where he served as president and a life member of the Mason County Historical Society. He was also a life member of the American Legion, recently receiving his 60-year pin. In his free time, Bill enjoyed watching the Tigers, playing golf and sitting on his front porch with a cigar watching people drive by. He coached little league baseball for a number of years when his children were youngsters.
Bill will be remembered with love by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as a man of integrity, strong faith and as a very unselfish individual. He was very patriotic, and at his home went out every morning to raise the flag and every evening to take it down. Even in assisted living, as long as he was able, he put his flag out every day. He was honored to have served in the Navy and attended Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day services without fail.
He is survived by his children, Gary Klemm and Don (Mary) Klemm, both of Ludington, Ron Klemm of Belfair, Washington, Sue (Randy) Miller of Hart and former daughter-in-law Lynn Evans of Ludington; grandchildren Kim (Mike) Mesyar, Tiffany Klemm, Lauren (Todd) Schipper, Carrie Klemm, Jennifer Chapman, Tony (Liz) Miller, Jacob Miller and Autumn (Trent) Lucius; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and sister-in-laws, MaryLou Klemm, Dorothy Johnson, Kathy Hall and Lois Fisher and brother-in-laws Eldred Chavalia and Robert Soneral Sr.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Lauretta Witte, Eleanor Mielke and Norm Klemm; and his daughter-in-law Sue (Dollemore) Klemm.
The family had a graveside service with military honors on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) or the Ludington American Legion building fund.
