William Martin Schulz, 87, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
William, also known lovingly as Buddy or Bill, was born on Dec. 17, 1934, the son of William and Mary (Cieslewicz) Schulz.
Bill graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1952. On Feb. 16, 1968, Bill married the love of his life, Jeanne (Molyneux) Schulz. Together they shared 54 memorable years together, building a beautiful family along the way.
Bill was a journeyman for Union 1408. He was an industrial painter for 45 years. He was also a proud small business owner. Bill owned a used car dealership and Backwoods Engineering. Above all else, Bill loved spending time with his family, friends and furry members of the family. He will be missed dearly by them all.
Bill is survived by his wife Jeanne Schulz; daughter Luanna (Alan) Bonser; sons Keary Schulz and Barry Schulz; former daughter-in-law Lisa Olson Schulz; daughter-in-law Cindy Schulz; brothers Dennis Schulz and Terry Schulz; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary; sons Bruce and William III; daughter Marilyn; grandson Jed; and infant son Jimmy.
There are no services planned at this time.