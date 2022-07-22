William Michael Copeland, 73, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Stix to turn down bass, tweak music volume after complaints
-
Remembering 'larger-than-life' Mason County figure Edwin Dean Raven
-
Offshore Classic wraps up with Pro/Am competition
-
Nielsen retiring after three decades in Mason County Central kitchen
-
Fishing was 'tough' during first day of Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am
Trending Recipes
Poll
Has the testimony given during the House Jan. 6 committee changed your opinion of the events surrounding that day?
You voted: