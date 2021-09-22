William Rauschert, age 69, of Denver, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2021, at his family cottage in Arcadia looking at Lake Michigan, surrounded by his loving family.
Passionate Colorado Rockies fan, even to the last day of his life: “What’s the Rockies score?”
William is preceded in death by his father Carl Rauschert and his daughter Lisa.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Agosta, daughter Shannon, mother Marguerite, brother Ken (Kitty), sister Carol (Brian Heron) and grandchildren Aislin McCutcheon, Charleigh Barabin and Mia Quinn. William is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Foodbank of the Rockies, or your favorite food bank.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.