William Robert Buss, 88, of Ludington, went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2021.
Bill was born on Feb. 24, 1938, to William and Carrie (Fulmerhouser) Buss. He was raised in Reed City and worked many jobs from the age of 14. On May 7, 1960, he married Violet (Stager) Buss. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in 2021.
Bill loved to hunt rabbits and deer, and ice fish with his good friend, Leroy. He was multi-talented in all kinds of repair work electrical, building and plumbing. He worked for the DNR Parks Division for 33 years, retiring in the 1997.
Bill leaves behind his wife Violet; son Robert Allen (Jody) Buss; daughters, Michelle (Robert) Madsen and JohAnne (Timothy) Davey; nine grandchildren Josephine Buss, Rachelle Fraser, Adam Madsen, Jason Madsen, Steven Madsen, Angel Madsen, Amanda Buss, Robert Buss Jr. and Christian Buss; and, 21 great-grandchildren. Bill will be greatly missed by his loving family.
Bill was preceded in death by his father William; mother Carrie; sister Virginia (Buss) Thiel; daughter Christine (Buss) Quinn.
There are no services planned at this time.
