William “Sparky” M. Sparks, age 89, of Ludington passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was 89 and wanted nothing more than to make it to 90. He was the oldest living Sparks.
Bill was born July 30, 1931, in Detroit to William and Charlotte (McSorley) Sparks. Bill eloped with the love of his life, the late Patricia L Borashko on Dec. 31, 1954. He graduated from Grant City High School in Missouri in 1949. After school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country, spending time in Germany. He also worked as a radio operator and a top turret gunner on a B24 Bomber. After Bill’s honorable discharge, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 45 years.
Bill had a real passion for genealogy. He also enjoyed Lions and Michigan State football. He loved spending time with his family and friends, drinking beer and telling lies!
Bill will be greatly missed by his children William D. (Mary) Sparks, Robert A. (Doris) Sparks, and Carrie C. (Tim) Smogoleski; his grandchildren William J. (Jackie) Sparks and Caleb B. (Sara) Sparks; his great-grandchildren Mary Jane, Sophia, Connor and Avery; his sister Ruth Bishop; and, numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia in 2010, and his brother, Ken Sparks.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held later this year.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.