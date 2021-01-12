Wilma D. Allen, 86, of Scottville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Wilma was born May 12, 1934, in Jackson where she met and married James Allen. He preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2008. They moved to Ludington in 1972 where they raised their four children.
Wilma could always be found at a bingo hall near or far. She loved playing cards and Yahtzee with her friends and granddaughter.
In October 2019, she entered Oakview care facility in Ludington where she was blessed beyond words to have such loving, caring people to care for her.
Wilma was an amazingly strong mother, grandmother as well as a great-grandmother. She cherished her entire family. When asked what her greatest accomplishments in life was, her response was “raising my children!”
Wilma will be lovingly be remembered by her daughter Renia DeRooy (Kevin Pritchard), daughter Denise (John) Oliver, son James (Amanda) Allen and daughter Lisa (James) Stankowski
Wilma's first-born granddaughter Melissa DeRooy was a very important part of her life. Melissa was always there when mom needed company; it was a very special bond they created together.
Other grandchildren include Amanda (Rusty) Merkey, Scott (Jessica) Oliver, Nathan (Beth) Oliver, Nick, Jessica and Rachel Allen and Blake and Kalee Stankowski. Great-grandchildren included Troy and Paige Oliver, Emma and Landon Oliver, Connor Merkey and Addison Claveau.
Wilma was blessed to have great friends in Ron and Peg Wilson, Russ and Paula Dykman and Phyllis Kane.
According to Wilma's wishes, a private family gathering will take place to celebrate her life.
Please visit Wilma's memory page at http://www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Wilma for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.