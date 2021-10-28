Woody (Forrest) Mort Begres, age 78, of Custer, formerly of Dexter, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Woody was born in Stambaugh on July 30, 1943, to Mort and Elaine (Moul) Begres. He attended Kearsley High School in Flint and graduated with the class of 1958. He went on to attend Iowa State University and graduated with a doctorate in aquatic botany. He taught at Eastern Michigan University until he gave up his tenure to become a farmer and retired in 1995.
He married his wife Star (Kapala) Begres on Dec. 21, 1997, and again on Jan. 10, 1998.
Woody enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, “shrooming,” studying local plants and plankton, politics, reading, cooking and shopping.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mort and Elaine (Nygard) Begres, daughter Jewels (Coppedge) Begres, son Dakota (Coppedge) Begres, stepfather Bill Moul, brother Brian Begres and his mother-in-law Elizabeth Kapala.
He is survived by his wife Star Begres; daughters Jessica Torrey and Evita (Forest) Baldwin; son Tom Begres; beloved dog Ginger Begres; brothers Mark (JoAnn) Begres and Matthew (Vicky) Begres; and, sister Sherry Begres.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Help Ministries. 910 East Tinkham Ave., Ludington, MI 49431.
A private graveside service is being held for the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.