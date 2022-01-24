It is with great sadness and loving memory that we announce the loss of Yvonne I. Guerra, 71, of Tecumseh, formally of Ludington. Yvonne passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2022.
Being a very private person, the family is honoring her wishes of no funeral services. She will be laid to rest at a private memorial at a later date.
She was a very loving, generous and giving person so if you wish to honor or remember her life, please donate to a cause close to your heart in her name, hang a bird feeder in her honor or raise a glass of wine and toast to her eternal life in heaven. The family of Yvonne Guerra.
