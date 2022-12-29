Yvonne Kay (Raspotnik) Bikulcius, 62, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Yvonne was born on Sept. 17, 1960, the daughter of Stanley Raspotnik II and Kay Yvonne Knause Wienert. She graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1978. For 16 years, she worked at Indian Summer Co-Op, working in quality control. She was also employed at Home Depot. She found true love when she married her best friend, John Bikulcius. Yvonne loved the outdoors. She would decorate her backyard, always changing up her scenery. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds that would often come to visit. She also enjoyed being in her garden, tending to her flowers. She will be missed greatly by her husband, John.
Yvonne is survived by her husband John Bikulcius; brothers Stanley (Renee) Raspotnik and Dean (Janet) Raspotnik; stepfather Dennis Wienert; and many loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents Stanley Raspotnik II and Kay Knause Wienert.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mason County Mutts.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.