Yvonne Kay (Raspotnik) Bikulcius, 62, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. There will be a memorial service on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Trending Food Videos