Yvonne Kay (Raspotnik) Bikulcius, 62, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. There will be a memorial service on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Weather cancellations from Thursday through Saturday
-
Auditor resigns from PM Twp., cites errors totaling $20K in lost revenue
-
Weather cancellations, postponements for Friday
-
Report: Cell phone data led to charges for breaking into Camp Sauble
-
Cornerstone creates Christmas light tour for all to enjoy