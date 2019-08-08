Zane A. Dibble, age 66, of Scottville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at this home.
He was born March 5, 1953 in Ludington to William and Blanche “Lorraine” (Sifferlien) Dibble. Zane attended Mason County Central High School. He married Debra Ann Avery on Oct. 22, 1977 in Ludington. Zane worked for Stokely’s for more than 20 years.
He loved restoring antique cars and attending car shows. He won several awards with the cars he showed.
In his spare time, Zane also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Zane is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Debra Dibble; his children, Deanna Dibble of Ludington, Merilee (Jim) Dunn of Scottville, and Michael Wright of Ludington; his grandchildren, Lauren, Austin, Madisyn, Amara, Dicey, Macie, Claudia, and Kendell; his three great-grandchildren, Lydia, Casimir “Caz,” and Cash; his siblings, Maria Ray, Nina (Guy) Phillips, and Harvey “Lonnie” (Lisa) Dibble; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Zane was preceded in death by his niece, Lorena.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is being planned for Aug. 18, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.