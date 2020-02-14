HART — No Second Amendment Sanctuary will be attached to Oceana County’s name following action by the Oceana County Board of Commissioners Thursday at its regular meeting in Hart.
Instead, the county board went on record as supporting the Second Amendment and not use of the word “sanctuary.” The move took two votes as the first vote that would have named the county a sanctuary county as originally presented in January failed in a 4-3 vote.
