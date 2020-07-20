Linda O’Dell wants to help mend some of the divisions within the country, and she would like to do it from Congress as she is running as a Democrat in the 1st District of Michigan.
O’Dell is running against Dana Ferguson in the Aug. 4 primary election. The winner will face incumbent Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, in the November general election.
The 1st District includes all of the Upper Peninsula and much of northern Lower Peninsula including Manistee County and a portion of Mason County north of Decker Road except for some sections in Hamlin Township.
“I think the most important thing I would bring (is fixing) the divisions in the country right now,” she said. “I’m worried about our democracy and our government. We need to get back to doing good for all people. I’m running for our families and our future.”
O’Dell graduated high school in Florida, and graduated from the University of Florida. She went to work on Wall Street as a research analyst and trader. She has an insight there, that she’s taking to the campaign.
“Wall Street has got to serve Main Street and not the other way around,” she said.
After leaving Wall Street, she worked in strategic planning and with nonprofits. She has lived in a number of places in her life, she and her husband decided to take roots in Petoskey after enjoying going out on kayaks in the Great Lakes.
“I have paddled out 30 miles from shore (in Lake Superior). Out there in a kayak, the water is crystal clear,” she said. “One of the things I want to do is protect the Great Lakes.”
She’s married with five kids and four grandchildren.
O’Dell, if elected, would work to make sure the Affordable Care Act would not be repealed without anything else to take its place.
“Right now, it’s under attack by the White House. With pre-existing conditions, we have to make sure we don’t put people in a predicament of not being insured,” she said. “We need healthcare for everyone. If we’re not looking at universal coverage, I’ll put my research analyst hat on and look to solve the problem.”
Jobs is an issue for the district, she said, citing statistics that unemployment within the district is much higher than other places.
“I believe there are ways to bring new jobs to this district, and that’s through infrastructure,” she said, saying there could be green energy jobs in the waiting because of the location of the district. “I know starting a new job in the United States is not an easy thing to do. Small businesses and new businesses need government support, and if I’m elected, I’m going to support these small businesses.”
She said having good-paying jobs will help keep many of the young graduates within the district to stay.
O’Dell said she’s been campaigning for a while, well before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. She said some have asked if she would have decided to run during the pandemic, and she said she would. She is using Zoom and other ways of reaching voters.
“I don’t want to compromise anyone’s health and safety,” she said. “In this district, you have people who have lost families and friends to this pandemic. They’re mourning that. There are people who have lost joss. They’re people who have lost two jobs. There’s so much going on right now.
“The most important things, I see, are making sure we have healthcare for everyone and make sure we have the jobs that we need,” she said. “Those are the thing we need. Those are the things that are rising to the top.”
But mending the divisions in politics is something she knows she could do.
“We’ve got to go back to negotiations. It’s hard to negotiate when you have one or two parties at the table. That being said, I know the most important thing is to be able to listen to others,” she said. “I’m not saying that people aren’t trying. Once we can start coming back to the table, and build up trust, I do believe there is a desire for that on both sides of the table. I know the government has to do that to work together.”