In the midst of a summer where COVID-19 has stripped Ludington of some of its traditional events like the Gus Macker and Fourth of July fireworks, the Ludington Offshore Classic fishing tournament will roll on with the show.
Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brandy Miller is thrilled to still safely host the tournament.
“We’re just happy to be out there and hopefully providing a fun event,” Miller said.
The tournament won’t be without its differences from years past, however. Competition will begin on Tuesday, July 14 with the Big Boys tournament, which usually occurs during the final two days of the week-long event. The flip-flop was implemented to ideally reduce crowd sizes as the week goes on, just one of many accommodations being made for health and safety reasons.
All registration for the event is being done online, as opposed to the normal on-site registration at Waterfront Park. There’s also usually meals, a beer tent and live weigh-ins at the park for the fishermen and community to enjoy, but this year that won’t be happening.
“Typically, it’s a lot of fun for people who aren’t even participating in the event,” Miller said. “But certainly, with all of the limitations of gathering sizes and social distancing, we’re eliminating all of that. It really changes the whole look and feel of the event, especially for the community who likes to come out and watch what the results are.”
Perhaps the biggest key to a safe event is in the participants’ hands, as Miller stressed the importance that the fishermen and their crews make sure they are healthy before participating.
The number of registered boats thus far has been a great turnout, as months of quarantine has only strengthened the itch to fish.
“I’d say we’re ahead of where we normally are at this time in terms of online registrations,” said Miller. “We’re expecting to have a few more boats than other tournaments.”
The challenges may be plentiful, but the chamber and the participants are doing their part to have a blast of an event during a time when fun in the community can be a bit hard to come by.
“It causes us to think a little differently about how we can still implement a fun event,” Miller said. “We think our participants will still be happy to be out on the lake fishing and hopefully winning some big cash prizes, too.”