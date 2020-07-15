Jack O’Malley is running for 101st State Representative, but this time around it’s a lot different.
O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, is the incumbent after being elected for the first time in 2018. Like two years ago, he has a primary opponent in Carolyn Cater of Ludington and voters who vote Republican will decide the race on Aug. 4.
But, how he has been able to campaign is very different.
“This time around, for myself, I am a legislator. I’ve been in session a lot. Also, with COVID, we might not have been in session, but we sure were working,” O’Malley said last week. “I know for myself, I would start the day at 8 or 8:30 with a conference call or something and some nights I would go until 9 or 9:30 depending on what the calls were at. And that was six days a week. That’s because things were happening so fast. The start to this has been really odd.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is the main issue that confronts O’Malley both on the campaign trail and while serving in the state legislature. He said he’s been mindful of the health issues that go along with COVID-19, but he’s also very concerned about the impacts it has on the economy.
“The unemployment stress, the domestic violence that went up the charts, the child abuse that went up, the suicide that went up, the anxiety of losing your business after ‘X’ amount of years. We have to worry about those people, too,” O’Malley said. “You have to look at the COVID patient, but you also have to take into consideration the small business owner.”
When the state legislature was seated, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took on her role, there were calls for working together in bipartisanship. O’Malley said the signs of the two sides coming into conflict started with the polar vortex, and carried forward into the budget negotiations last year. O’Malley said Whitmer has shown signs at times of listening to the concerns of legislators, and other times, she doesn’t.
O’Malley said when the pandemic began, the governor integrated many suggestions legislators had into her executive orders.
“Our leadership team would take it to the executive office and she would adjust executive orders. Not every one of them, but a lot of them,” O’Malley said. “It was like, it’s a pretty good team. You’re running the show, but we’re supporting you. I don’t think anyone had a major problem. Then, somewhere along the line, all I know is, she stopped listening.
“I think with the second stay-at-home order, we gave her all of these suggestions. Not one of our suggestions was taken. That’s when she went off on her own.”
O’Malley supports changing the emergency powers of the governor in light of how drawn out the pandemic has become.
“It’s not just against her — it is right now — no governor, Democrat or Republican, should have unfettered rule,” he said.
O’Malley said he wasn’t concern about leading the charge on legislation with his role. Instead, he felt his position of helping people, whether it was assisting a piece of legislation through the chamber or helping residents with their issues with permits or regulations, was what he enjoyed.
“A representative’s job isn’t just those big stories, it’s helping the guy get a permit because the water is lapping at his door,” O’Malley said. “The guy who is on unemployment — oh, my God, the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people we’ve helped with that. The guy with the insurance claim. The guy who needs a permit because whatever was being held up… When you help somebody, and they say, ‘Oh, my God, thank you.’”
There are many issues, though, that still need tackling. O’Malley serves as the chair of the transportation committee and he serves on the tax policy, education and energy committees, too. He said his work on roads and their funding continues.
“The governor is about the interstates, and I’m saying we have 92 percent of our roads are local. We’ve got to help our locals. Some of the things we’re working on will do that,” he said. “If they pass through, they’re going to do that. I think that’s an accomplishment.”
O’Malley said a package of three bills are close to being introduced to address daycare. He said it’s an area of need, especially in rural Michigan where there are more smaller settings than larger centers in the suburban or urban settings. And as much as workforce housing and broadband are needs, he believes child care is a bigger linchpin that could help pave the way for addressing those needs.
“I was chatting with an employer about this very thing. He said, ‘It’s funny you mention that because in the last six months, we had two candidates for a job that we offered the job to, and when they looked to see the wait list for daycare in this region was two years, they took a job elsewhere,’” O’Malley said. “It was a head-of-household kind of job, a good job, but Northern Michigan… lost out on this because they had no daycare. We need daycare to come out of the shadows.”
O’Malley wants to return to the state legislature, too, in order to help in next year’s state budget. Early indicators are that there will be a shortfall from revenue, and he wants to be a part of the discussion. It’s not the finances that need fixing, though, he said.
“We have to worry about moving forward post-COVID. I think we have to get reasonable back into control. We’ve got to have both branches of government working together. We’ve got a ton of economic repair to do in this state,” he said. “Exactly how that is going to look, I don’t know, but I want to be in the fight to do it. We have to get our economy going again. If we don’t have an economy, we all go to hell. The government is only as strong as the money and tax base that comes in.”