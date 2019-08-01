AMBER TWP. — One person died as the result of a collision between a three-wheeled cycle and an semi-truck at the entrance of Urka Auto Center, 3736 U.S. 10.
Sheriff Kim Cole confirmed the death to the Daily News, but didn't know much beyond that. A name, age or gender were not disclosed.
Cole said the person on the bike was "killed instantly."
Emergency responders arrived at the scene at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic was blocked at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road and the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road so first responders and the police could respond to the scene.
Scottville and Pere Marquette fire departments responded to the accident, as did officers with the Mason County Sheriff's Office and Ludington Police Department and Life EMS.
Traffic is being diverted in both directions.
A second accident at the intersection of Johnson and Dennis roads occurred, and it involved three vehicles. That accident was reported at 1:47 p.m. Thursday with Pere Marquette Fire Department responding.
Responders are still working at the scene, and more details will be released as they become available to the Daily News.