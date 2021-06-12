Charles Theodore Smith Sr., age 80, passed away at his home, Friday, May 28, 2021. Chuck was born in Custer to the late Percy and Helen (Buckley) Smith.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Smith in July 2019, son Timothy Percy Smith in July of 1988, one brother and seven sisters.
Chuck worked as a mechanic at Meijer in their auto center and as a hi-low mechanic in their distribution center until he retired. After his retirement and needing something to do he took a job in residential construction for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and could always be called on to lend his help and knowledge.
He will be deeply missed by his son Charles Theodore “JR” Smith Jr.; stepchildren Carl (Amy) Brown, Chuck (Deanna) Brown and Hillary (Bryan) Kraak; grandchildren Marissa Smith, Jennifer (Brandon) Schon and Nathan (Cassie) Brown; great -grandchildren Claire Smith and Nolan and Cameron Schon; many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wish cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held noon-1 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Throop Funeral Home, 214 Church St, Coopersville with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday following the visitation. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Condolences may be left on his tribute wall at www.throopfh.com. Throop Funeral Home Coopersville 616-837-8161.