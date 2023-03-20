One hundred and fifty years.
There’s something to those grand anniversaries that places and people celebrate isn’t there?
If there wasn’t, you wouldn’t be holding probably one of the heftiest editions of the Daily News ever right now. It’s all in our way — the way of our readers, the way of our advertisers and the way of all us here — to show our appreciation for the City of Ludington.
Early on in the process of creating this edition, it became evident that the calling needed to be something that hopefully the late Paul S. Peterson could be proud, but it needed a twist for today — tons of photos and work on the internet, too.
Like our friends at the Mason County Historical Society and the calling they adhere to thanks to Rose Hawley, we, too, have to attempt to live up to the expectations of our readers as well as those that guided this newspaper for the generations before us.
I can think of no other person that loved this city, loved its history or loved this newspaper more than Paul.
So, it really should be no surprise that many of the stories are simply republished from the centennial edition that was published on Nov. 10, 1973. History is something that typically stays cemented. But why publish the centennial in November?
Fifty years ago, things are similar to what they are today. Back then, the Daily News received its supply of paper from Canada, and there were strikes that limited the amount of paper that could be shipped here. Because of the lack of actual paper, reductions had to be made.
Today, just like you, we’re dealing with inflation. It affects the ink, the paper and so many other things and people. And yet, thanks to so many people, here we are with this edition, similar to yesterday and similar to tomorrow.
With today, these additional 80 pages on newspaper pages that are bit trimmer than those 66 pages published 50 years ago, are filled with stories printed not only 50 years ago, but we’ve leaned heavily into some of the columns provided by James Jensen from the historical society, too. There’s stories from a couple of decades ago that were told so well, why not republish them?
What you have, too, is not only the history of the city, but like nearly everything that happens, it happens gradually with so many longtime standard-bearers for any community: the police department, the fire department, the hospital, the school system, our local arts scene, athletics and the Daily News. Plus, because of the way our community grew, we have looks at industry, rail, the car ferries and the Coast Guard.
Plus, when looking at the images of places that no longer are here such as Longfellow School, there are looks at the several historic sites located within or very close to our city.
It wasn’t solely Paul who loved this city, this county and this area. In recognition of the city and our staff, we invited some of the former mayors to write their thoughts about their time serving the city and its people, and we wanted their thoughts of Ludington’s future. We also invited alumni of the Daily News, from Russ Miller, Todd Reed and Vans Stevenson to Steve Begnoche to Patti Klevorn to reflect on their time covering the city and area for us at the Daily News.
Finally, this is a celebration, right? And Ludington knows how to throw a party. We’re blessed to have events already established here in the city from the Lakestride and Gus Macker to the everlasting Freedom Festival around July 4 and so much more. The 10th and final section is a look back at some of those celebrations, and there are two stories of what’s to come from our friends at the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and Ludington’s Downtown Development Authority as well as the historical society.
The beauty of what you hold is that lasts as long as you want. Yes, it’s massive in weight and in scope. You can turn back to it time after time and then store it away to be discovered again — just like an actual, physical photo album. That’s what newspapers do every time one is published.
And yet, newspapers are like nearly everything and everyone else. Want to see even more photos of the car ferries that called our port home? We’ve dedicated a page on our website at www.shorelinemedia.net/ludingtondailynews/150th. There, you’ll find the stories in this massive section. You’ll find photo galleries. You’ll find a warehouse of history columns by Jensen, Sandi Malburg, Ron Lessard and, of course, Paul Peterson.
This page won’t stay the same as the Ludington’s 150th unfolds. As we publish stories covering the city’s celebration, we’ll be adding to this online library. We’ll continue to mine the photo archives of the Daily News, so you may find a new story or new photos. Most of those photos will take your breath away because of the phenomenal photographers the Daily News has hired over the generations from Miller and Reed to Andy Klevorn and Jeff Kiessel.
The extensive work of so many people on our staff created this part of history to hold, something you can continue to do daily.
Our city’s 150th will be something to behold from tonight’s event at Emanuel Lutheran Church and for the next several months.
It’s an effort to embrace together — not only as a city but as a community of neighbors.
Happy 150th, Ludington, truly something to hold, behold and embrace.