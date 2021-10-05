Fire and brimstone are on my mind. The craziness in Congress where extremes play chicken rather than seek common ground defies common sense.
The dishonesty of social media giant Facebook and its separate platforms fueling fires of passion and preying on the insecurities of its consumers even as it knows it is fostering harm for profit is dangerous and despicable.
The craziness closer to home where too many fall prey to disinformation and propaganda about the COVID vaccine is disheartening.
We could have put this pandemic further behind us if more people listened to their medical doctors rather than the spin doctors on talk radio, cable television or online where up can be done, right can be left, yes can be no and never let a fact stand in the way of a wild conspiracy.
Words that could sting are flashing through my thoughts.
I want to resist the temptation to unleash a screed.
I tell myself it is more important to build bridges than burn what is left of connections across the divide that so many enlarge for selfish reasons.
Statesmanship is in short supply and scorned.
I’ve written all this before. A cancer eats at the bonds of this nation in the form of those willing to risk all for the chance to get their way – with no thought or care for those who think differently or the harm they do in seeking power.
Compromise in the name of making a better tomorrow is also scorned. It’s my way or the highway. The “me” of aMErica is more valued than the US of USA.
Fire and brimstone battle with the bridge builder this week.
But fire and brimstone are going to have to wait.
A saying I saw on a church roadside bulletin board suggested if one can find peace in one’s heart, one will be in a better place even amidst the chaos.
I write on a quiet night in early October sitting on the beach of our Upper Peninsula cottage. Waves lap quietly beneath the Milky Way arching across the dark sky.
My campfire sputtered out – like the fire and brimstone smoldering inside. Moist air and wood too wet for the kindling to ignite, left me with just the smell of a campfire and a few minutes of crackling flame as the dry kindling burned.
The drive north had both moisture – fog and a few minutes of rain – and fire in a brilliant twilight and in the brilliance of maples red with the change of the season in the uplands around Gaylord and west of Cadillac. The fall show has started in parts of the state.
I concentrated on that to cool the fire and brimstone inside.
It’s for the better.
Some don’t want to listen to facts or reason. They search for excuses and grasp at anything that they think forwards their arguments no matter how flimsy, unsubstantiated or proven false. Some die because of that. It’s as hard to fathom as it is sad.
So, I take in the beautiful scenery. Forests afire in color under blankets of dark clouds that can’t smother out the beauty.
When the clouds broke north of Indian River, brilliant, golden-hued sunlight flooded over forests mostly green due to being lower in elevation than the nearby uplands of Gaylord.
At Mackinaw City, a lovely light made the Mackinac Bridge glow over the Straits. As the sun dropped in the west, the water to the east and north turned rose and gold. The islands added contrast in the distance amidst a band of purplish blue on the horizon.
Crossing the bridge, the western sky took on a deepening orange: an October pumpkin sky.
Heading north on M-123 between St. Ignace and Moran fog blanketed farm fields beneath the glowing sky. Eerie. Surreal.
The sensory stimulation stilled the fires within. I will enjoy the autumn show in the north for a few days away from broadcast and cable television. Away from political posts and with only brief encounters with social media – I didn’t know until Tuesday Facebook and its associated businesses had been down for much of Monday. It didn’t bother me a bit.
I will try to find places away from crowds.
I will center down, and take in the beauty around me – rather than the ugliness.
It may help me chose to build bridges rather than unleash fire or brimstone.
We are being tested.
Together, can we build a better tomorrow?
Or, are we doomed to seethe in self-imposed ideological silos taking pot shots across the divide?