Perhaps the most difficult COVID-19 shelter in place measure we took was keeping distance from our grandkids.
Our kids took seriously the concerns of older people being at risk. I question if I am an older person. Older people are older than me, right? Many of us feel that way. No matter our age, don’t we view ourselves as younger than the age stated on our driver’s license, Medicare card or Social Security forms?
What makes me feel younger — except when it doesn’t — is time spent with the grandkids.
They bring joy to my heart, smiles to my face and a youthful gleam to my eyes.
Grandkids still think I’m spry enough for wrestling, cool enough to spend time with, and kid enough to play with.
It’s their parents who see the gray in our hair — or what’s left of it in my case — the occasional catch in our step, and detect a little less than super-hero physical ability the grandkids don’t notice.
With the arrival of summer weather and a reduced rate of new coronavirus in Michigan, visits with the grandkids have resumed. During the first ones in May we scrupulously followed social distancing protocols: Lunch outside at neighboring but separate tables. Grandkids happily wore their masks, and so did we though the happiness had nothing to do with masks, rather it was spending in-person time with them again.
Still, something was missing. A recent National Geographic article captured that feeling: “when 6 feet feels like a million miles.”
By the next visit shelter in place protocols were being broken. Some risks are worth taking.
We did and do a lot of hand-washing and sanitizing, but we also held their hands for walks and sat them on our laps to talk with or to read to. There’s good medicine in that, too.
Michelle, Jason, Grayson and Emerson visited for the weekend.
The house was again full of happy noise, the yard boisterous with kids screaming in play.
We’re lucky. We know because of their own personal health some grandparents still can’t risk in-person visits with their grandkids. Coronavirus is real. So are its risks, and they vary by person.
But all of us had sheltered in place for months. As spring arrived including the kids and grandkids in our household despite being living in separate ones seemed a risk worth taking, pandemic or not. The grandkids had been out of school and daycare for months. Milder weather meant spending more time outside was feasible. Chatting with the grandkids via Skype, Facebook chats and phone calls is good, but not the same as in person visits.
Some may disagree with our decision to relax that physical separation. Others may never have followed the suggested shelter in place or social distancing practices with the grandkids. It seemed warranted as Brenda recovered from January surgeries. But she’s recovered. What we missed most during our shelter in place weeks was enjoying the grandkids in person.
Now that they’re back, they haven’t disappointed.
Grandson Grayson didn’t want to leave Sunday, begging to spend 10 days with us. That makes a grandparent’s heart pump with glee. Granddaughter Emerson was all talk, giggles and play over the weekend. (Granddaughter Bridget, who couldn’t visit this past weekend, is requesting her own extended stay with little sister Meara.)
Granddaughter Kayleigh joined us for a walk at Mason County Picnic Area where together the grandkids explored woods and overlooks, raced and rolled down an empty hillside fairway on the Mason County Disc Golf Organization course and enjoyed each other’s company.
We spent much of our time outdoors where fresh air moves away those pesky potential aerosolized germs and virus molecules emanating from each of us.
We too care to social distance from other families at Ludington State Park. Caution is warranted if we wish to avoid a resurgence in coronavirus.
Soon much of our family will gather at the cabin up north. Grayson wants to catch a northern pike in the UP. Others are concocting beach and campfire plans. Beach stones will be tossed into Lake Superior. Pond frogs will be pursued. Mosquitoes will be fed. Roasted marshmallows will be consumed.
The world will make more sense, even if chaos at times reigns in the cabin, on the beach or elsewhere.
We’re happy to again include the grandkids in our home knowing some still can’t do likewise.
Grandkids nourish us in ways that generate smiles in our hearts and on our faces – whether visible or under a mask.
They’re Vitamin G. To quote Tony the Tiger, they’re GRRRREAT!