With plans for homecoming a bit all over the map because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we took a look at some of the photos we have stashed away here at the Daily News.
The files that were marked for some of these homecoming games didn’t have images of the royalty, but we thought it would be nice to bring back a few action photos of both Ludington and Mason County Central.
We were able to locate some homecoming action photos for Mason County Central at MacPhail Field in Scottville in 1974, a game against Montague, and in 1979, a game against Hart.
Ludington faced Reeths-Puffer in its homecoming game back in 1981 at Oriole Field in Ludington, and there are a couple of images from that contest.