This year, in particular, we have witnessed people in high places delivering low blows. Which causes some of us to reflect on the type of people we are, and how we’d do it differently or not at all.
That said; I’m not the type of person who hurls insults at others, at least not out loud. But I’m quite adept at doing that to myself.
The other day I was jogging down Piney Ridge Rd, where I live. It’s a curvy street, so I’m always on my toes. Just as I rounded a turn, a car slowed down. The driver leaned over and smiled.
“You have a nice stride.”
It threw me off, but I managed to sputter a “Thanks!!”
He sped away, I started back up, and my inner critic swooped in.
“Was he really talking to you? Seriously. Oxygen deficient much? Stride? More of a slog, if you ask me.”
She yapped on for a while, but not as long as usual. Because when someone else says something out loud — in a complimentary fashion — it muffles and masks our inner noise.
Down the same stretch of road a week later, our mail carrier poked his head out of his car as I was hoofing up a slight hill.
“Good job, keep it up!”
Were these guys both runners who knew how hard it is sometimes just to keep going? Was I wearing the weight of unbearable heaviness of being all over my face? Maybe both. But it doesn’t really matter. Because I felt better about myself, and what I was doing, and that was all that mattered. We don’t always have to be walking (or running) in someone else’s shoes to give encouragement, to throw down an atta girl, to lighten another’s load.
Of course, the opposite is also true. The sticks and stones my mom warned me about when I was a kid have fractured a few mental bones along the way. But unlike physical bones, which take time to heal, it takes only seconds to strengthen the mental ones.
Recently, a friend and I were swimming in our respective lanes at WSCC. After a long, dry hiatus, we were thrilled to be basking in chlorine and eyeing our own black lines. Since my workout consists of flailing freestyle interspersed with breathless breast stroke, I took special note of the swimmer one lane over, who was artfully executing the stroke I had never been able to attempt without two lifeguards present. When we both took a breather, I said, “You do a pretty butterfly”.
I think she heard me. Of course, given the fact we were both wearing swim caps, coupled with how sounds bounce around in a community pool, I’m hoping she heard me correctly. Because “You DO a pretty butterfly” could easily be mistaken for “You ARE a pretty butterfly.” (Although as far as insect comparisons go, there’s none better.)
After this year, and all I’ve heard and tried to ignore, I have decided to throw out the good. Throw out compliments — sincere ones — to the people I love, live with and live around.
I consider each of you part of my family, part of my tribe. And what I know, for sure, is that family doesn’t tear each other down. It lifts each other up.
Prepare to be launched.