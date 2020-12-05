There is no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for our community. As we head into the holiday season, many of us are feeling mixed emotions: grief and anger over the loss of our coveted family traditions; sadness for all that we have missed out on this year; anxiety over what’s to come. In a time when social connection is so imperative to our well-being, we remain, in many cases, isolated or alone, sheltered at home.
As difficult as the COVID-19 pandemic has been for so many of us, it is worth acknowledging the extra burden that has been placed on those with addiction or other mental health challenges. While we have been hunkering down and shielding ourselves from the impact of the coronavirus, the opioid epidemic has continued to fester in our towns and throughout the nation.
Compared to 2019, Mason County has seen a slight uptick in opioid overdose deaths this year, with six overdose deaths (compared to 4 in 2019). Sources consistently report that an increasing number of overdose deaths, locally and statewide, are associated with fentanyl. Of the opioid-related overdose deaths this year, 15% were associated with heroin and 15% were associated with hydrocodone, while 40% were associated with fentanyl. Another worrisome trend is the discovery of overdose deaths in our region (Allegan County) linked to Xylazine.
According to Michigan’s Regional Poison Control Center, Xylazine, a “take down” agent and anesthetic used for animals, mimics the effects of opioids and is added to heroin or other substances as a cheaper opiate alternative. The reemergence of this drug in our state adds an extra challenge to overdose response, as naloxone is not effective for reversing Xylazine overdose. As reported by the System for Overdose Surveillance, EMS administered naloxone 26 times in Mason County this year.
Another unfortunate consequence of the pandemic is the impact on mental health. Compared to 2019, suicide rates have risen in Mason County this year. Overall death rates in Mason County rose by 9% between 2019 and 2020. Whether or not these deaths and suicides were due directly to the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be known or well understood. It is worth noting, however, that we have many hurdles to overcome now and in the future, to help our community members meet their mental health needs and ensure that we are all protected, should we experience a resurgence in the coronavirus or otherwise need to resume sheltering in place.
If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use or another mental health issue, we encourage you to contact the 24-hour crisis line offered by West Michigan Community Mental Health: 1-800-992-2061.
In the meantime, we offer the following tips (adapted from the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids) during this challenging holiday season:
• Decide what you can comfortably handle, and communicate this to your family and friends. Is it reasonable to take on planning and preparation of even a small, socially-distanced gathering? Can others help or contribute to tasks?
• Get rest. The holidays can wear you down emotionally and physically. Self-care may be your best gift to yourself.
• Focus on what is going well. It can help to write down what you are grateful for.
• Acknowledge your emotions. It is totally natural to feel a mix of emotions — sometimes all at once — and it is okay to ask for help.
If you have questions, please connect with me via our coalition Facebook page (The Leeward Initiative) or email me at kmiller@dhd10.org.