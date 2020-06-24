It’s time to stretch, fellow Americans.
The American system of self-government has proven flexible enough to change to meet crisis and an ever-changing world.
Whether or not that’s because the founders understood the importance of the flexibility built into our system or because of being pragmatic as well as principled, spirited and willing to compromise for a higher purpose, or we just got lucky I can’t say.
But that flexibility over a structure of principles of freedom, self-government through a right to vote in and out who leads and represents us, of being willing and able to debate the roles of federal, state and local governments and a desire to avoid the pitfalls of systems based on royalty has well-served the United States.
This was apparent to Alexis de Tocqueville whose “Democracy in AmerIca,” published in 1835, has been a benchmark of how American government and our political and social systems work.
Times were different. The United States of America was still a land of wilderness to be tamed, de Tocqueville observed.
But de Tocqueville also observed, “There is nothing more striking to a person newly arrived in the United States than the kind of tumultuous agitation in which he finds political society.”
At times it seems as if we have never been more politically polarized than now. Some openly call for, welcome or expect a new civil war (still an oxymoron). Most Americans, I suspect, wouldn’t want or welcome that. Most Americans, I suspect, don’t have any interest in taking up arms against those whose political views differ.
Political views have always differed in this nation often passionately.
They always will.
Grounded in values of a representative form of government, a republic, with laws that de Tocqueville thought ultimately are moderated by our collective desire for self-determination he foresaw that we had a type of political system that could survive extended political and social turmoil even if those challenges — or maybe because of them — led to a change in law.
He based his view also in part of a predominance in the young nation to practicing of faith based on free choice. As he put it, “(religion) submits the truths of the other-world to private judgement … thus every man is allowed freely to take the road which he thinks will lead him to heaven, just as the law permits every citizen of having the right to choose his own government."
Nearly 200 years after “Democracy in America” was published in France, much has changed in the United States. We’re no longer a wilderness nation. We have progressed toward our goal of freedom for all citizens to pursue their individual paths of life, liberty and happiness.
But as recent unrest has shown, we haven’t fully realized in practice what we say in theory. Matters of race, religious differences, unequal opportunity baked into our economic system means paths citizens should be able to pursue are blocked or more treacherous for some than for others.
While there is no guarantee that one will find happiness or prosperity, each American has the right to pursue such goals.
That’s where our national flexibility that in part comes from elections, from the three co-equal branches of government (executive, legislative and judicial), and our Constitutional rights can help.
Women and minorities have won rights American white males always have enjoyed and sometimes take for granted.
As a white male, I’m sure my road in life at times has been easier because of my sex, race and family circumstances — the son of Michigan Bell Telephone Company worker and a loving, caring mother who was a first generation-born American of Irish parents, Catholic in faith, and living in a suburban Detroit community with many families with similar working class backgrounds that allowed entry into the seemingly now endangered “middle class.”
I’m sure in that suburban community, my circumstances, in part gained by my parents’ hard work and social network, opened doors that weren’t open to minority contemporaries 20 minutes east in Detroit.
Politics, protest and, at times, unrest opened doors to more people of more backgrounds. We’re in such times today.
As we re-examine laws and how they are applied in America, it is important to see America has survived in part because we have changed to try to make our reality match our principles of individual freedom.
If we can’t be flexible enough to adjust to changing circumstances, we will be less than what we could be.
As Canadian comedian Red Green observes, "We’re all in this together." Then adds, "Keep your stick on the ice."
Americans might say, keep your eye on the ball: a more perfect union based on each citizen having the opportunity to enjoy Constitutional rights to purse life, liberty and the pursuit of justice.