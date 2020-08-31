After deciding what we were going to do for our 66th wedding anniversary — you know like watching old movies at home, eating takeout at a local fast food joint,, or just sitting on the porch swing and counting stars, God seemed to have other plans. I broke my leg!
Hubby came down to Mercy Hospital and Rehab Center with a large cake anniversary saying, “I Love You, Honey!” and shared it with all the doctors and nurses. How thoughtful and sweet that was. But romantic — No. I lay in bed with that broken leg.
Five weeks is a long time. After the long days and lonely nights slipped away, the home health nurse told me, “We are going to master the wheelchair.” There was no “we” in it, only “you.” First slide over to this black monster and hop in. “But I can’t. I have a broken leg.” She replies, “But Bob will help you.” Bob is a helpful track of shiny wood, or in other words a hunk of varnished board, and on you go.
After a few days of Bob’s assistance and screams of “I’m falling! Help me!” — Hubby and I were heading north on the U.S. 31 freeway with smiles on both our faces.
Our friend, Debbie, and the paramedics were waiting to help me up on our back porch and into the house. Home at last! But after weeks of more rest, I decided to visit Meijer. Let me say it was not a good thing to do. There I had to master the electric cart with my left leg curled up beside me and the right leg screaming in pain. “Don’t hit anything. I’m directing in front of you.” The clerk, with her hand on my shoulder, said, “The cart has been plugged in for at least 8 hours. You have 6 hours of fun shopping ahead of you.” I thanked her and was off.
Let’s see. I wanted silk flowers and just seeing people again might help me. But looking back on my aisle it looked like a bridal path or funeral procession. The flowers were lying on the floor where I had knocked them over! My face turned red and on my way I went, ashamed! No fun in that!
Days later I received a card in the mail to buy one of those carts. Someone may have seen me in the store and felt sorry for me. So far I have received three catalogs and a letter explaining how to use them.
But worst of all was a month later at Wal-Mart’s beauty salon. I needed to have my hair done. They were finally open. The COVID-19 rules allowed it, and I needed it. After having my hair shampooed and styled, I hopped on my cart, put it in reverse and backed up. As I stopped to turn forward, the girls in the salon stood frozen. Mouths open ready to scream. I had backed up to a chair where a young man sat. He also was frozen — I had him pinned against the wall.
Quickly I put my electric cart in forward, put it in high and charged away. I am sure the brakes on the cart needed new pads. Or possibly the gears were completely stripped. Whatever! I’m sure I’m ready for my next course of Electric Cart Lessons with more to follow…