Did you know that yard sales are really your memories? I watched a series of TV shows each day last month called, “The way to survive and make money while preparing a yard sale, the easy way.” I decided to try.
Yes, it really did keep me busy! I found more valuable stuff, not even knowing it was mine. There were more shelves to empty.
Oh yes, there was a pair of boots still from high school, back in style. There was a box of my mom’s nylons and garters all wrapped in tissue paper. They were all one color, skin beige. Yes, of course, there was a warm winter housecoat and slippers that were my mother’s left in the drawer for me to sell. Mom had left a note, “Keep the hose and clothes. It’s yours, Dori.” How it got in my drawer, in my house, I’ll never know, but it did.
I opened my linen sheet drawers and there were six sheets with nonmatching covers and pillow cases. That’s a no-no. They must match. A year’s yard sale of material in three drawers that was all dusted and folded — perfect. They were never opened or sewed. That really should have been ready for the sale, but it too had memories.
All personal drawers should not belong in a year’s yard sale. It’s just socks with or without mates. Someday I will ask God to help me find the mates. Hubby still prefers matches and I need one bad. I don’t want my feet cold before winter arrives again.
Then there is my mom’s jewelry that she had given me. It has more memories than the money I would make by selling it. It does never go out of style. The TV lady was right that it is always ready for resale, but how can we sell it?
Now there is the bathroom. The towels and washcloths are faded and seldom folded in the drawer. But I do have one set of bath towels that my cousin Jodi embroidered for Hubby and me for Christmas one year. I could not part with them. They are too important to us. They would be thrown all over the yard. Kids love to do that. Can’t sell those.
Next is the dining area. There are tablecloths with napkins, centerpieces for holidays, and a China cabinet full of glassware. No, I will not part with that. Sixty-six years of saving dishes, placemats, anything you could think of — and many were given to me such as Grandma’s teapot, and footed cake plate. All in a yard sale?
Oh yes, a few Christmas cards stuck up in the closet to keep the dust out.
The TV lady who did the program doesn’t understand that the things I’m talking about and finding in the corners are precious. So there is no starting place in a year’s yard sale. I want to keep the things close to my heart. Like the pieces of my parents’ 50th wedding anniversary cake, white with a bit of flowers wrapped gently that my mother put away. She was thinking that someday we would sit down together to coffee and the hidden cake. There were memories in each crumb. But that never happened.
Last summer was Dan’s and my 66th wedding anniversary, as you all know. It’s too late now, but I should have done the same thing, only I would have needed to cut seven pieces. There would need to be one for each of our five children and one each for Hubby and me. Someday to be found because nothing is useless. Yard sales are really made of memories.
Remember when you decide to make more room for more stuff, that if our children would find it later it will bring them memories and not money. They might even run into our anniversary cake. And remember this too, dear friend. Not even one thing you put into your yard sale doesn’t have a precious memory. A memory, no matter how old, is much more important than a dollar in your pocket.