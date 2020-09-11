The past few months, I have spent a lot of time sitting in orthopedic reception rooms and hospital waiting areas. I’ve observed that it requires courage, strength and the determination to grow old. Plus a lot of different gadgets.
For example, it’s amazing how many kinds of wheelchairs, walkers, canes, braces, etc. that there are. I’ve graduated to a walker of the new brand with four wheels and painted red.
But back to the subject at hand. First of all, old age is a gift and must be treated as such. It must be enjoyed. We’ve all heard these words, and probably uttered them…
“Oh, if only I’d taken a 6-month vacation to a warmer climate.”
“Oh, if only I’d been wiser with my money when I was young.”
“Oh, if only my kids would understand me.”
“Oh, yes, I’ve prayed for advice, but God never hurries to answer.”
“Oh, it’s hard to laugh when all my bones ache so badly.”
Tell me, is this how one treats a gift? Instead of complaining, be positive. Say to yourself, “Yes, darn it, I am blessed.” And here are a few reasons why.
Of course, my body is sagging with tons of wrinkles. The old woman who appears in my mirror every morning is definitely not the attractive girl I remember. To be sure, I have aged. But I’m more confident than that young girl was, and I’m enjoying life. I would never trade my amazing friends, my loving family or even my dulling gray brown hair to be 25 again.
My memory sometimes tweaks out senior moments, and I forget what was on my mind. But that’s OK, too… because I eventually remember, and I never forget the important things.
Oh yes, over the years my heart has been broken. How can a heart not break when you lose a loved one? Or when your child suffers? Or when a friend walks away twisted by hurt words?
But I’ve found that broken hearts give us strength, understanding and, most of all, compassion. A heart never broken is cold and unbending, never knowing the joy of healing.
Old age earns us the right to be wrong. To say “no” and to really mean “maybe.” Old age sets you free to like yourself, and to not waste time worrying, because worry won’t change anything anyway. Worry never robs tomorrow of its story, it only saps today of its joy.
Besides, tomorrow is already taken care of, because God is waiting there.
I remember when the whole family was still home. I worked all day, fried up 10 pork chops for dinner, mashed a pot of potatoes, even strained a little of flour-thickened gravy (no lumps). I topped it off with a delicious dessert, helped the kids do dishes, gave baths, tucked them in and then mopped the kitchen floor. Now I just tell Hubby to whip up oatmeal for dinner, and by the way, use the Styrofoam.
Yes, it’s true. I’m “getting” old. I get the senior discounts at many places of business. But now there is no rushing. The days are too important, and each one counts.
When our daughter Kandi came back to Ludington for a visit, she was amazed at all our friends. “Mom, everyone stops and visits with you and Dad.” Hubby replied, “Oh, they’ve always been our friends, Kandi. A lot of us grew up together. But now we take time to stop, visit and even dig up some old memories. Why? Because it’s important to take the time.”
The aches and pains of old age make us tough. Even tough as nails, some people say. But because each day is a gift, we endure. So hold on tight. Why? Because everyone loves a gift.
This note has an unknown author. I must share her gift with you:
If My Body Was a Car
If my body was a car, this is the time I would be traded in for a new model. I’ve got bumps and dents and scratches in my finish. My paint job is dull, but that’s not the worst of it. My fenders are too wide to be stylish. They once were slick as a little MG. But now they look like an old Buick.
My seat cushions have split open at the seams, and they sag. Air bags? Forget it. The only bags I have are under my eyes. I have soooo many miles on my odometer. Sure, I’ve been many places, seen many things. But appearances don’t factor in life experiences against depreciation.
My headlights are out of focus, especially up close and at night. My traction isn’t as graceful as it used to be.
I can slip, slide, skid and collide into things even in the best of weather. My whitewalls are stained with varicose veins.
It takes longer to reach my maximum speed, sometimes hours. My fuel burns inefficiently, but I still keep on going.
I’m old, but I’m tough and lovin’ it.
Maybe someday you’ll have these feelings too. Your loving friend, Dori.