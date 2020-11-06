My brother, Carl, has been gone three years and still I look back at all the memories I have. A glimpse of memories from younger times. I don’t think I ever shared with you the mouse memories. My brother’s laughter and my fear collided.
The warm weather was bathing our fair city. But nights were beginning to cool. A faint hint of fall. The trees were perfect with their leaves falling. But the fear of the lifetime was about to begin.
My brother, Carl, and I had bedrooms upstairs. I was not allowed to play in his. And of course he could not step a foot in mine.
But we were in voice-calling distance. Ever had a brother or sister call out to you at midnight? “I hear a mouse between the walls, gnawing to get into your bedroom.” Well, I have. His voice gentle, holding back a snicker or two. “Oh no, he’s now in your closet walls, Doris!”
The fear stuck in my throat. I was petrified. In my wall I might handle, but not in my closet. A mouse. “Don’t call mother upstairs. Just lay quiet so he won’t run on your bed.” “Quiet, real quiet” was the command. And I did. The scratching became louder. The fear more intense. I either went into shock or fell asleep – all I know is that the next thing I knew it was morning. I had survived. Still alive!
“Remember, don’t tell mother.” But I will, I must.
Mom said it couldn’t be true. The Shafers don’t have mice in their house. But we did go up to my room and survey the closet. Yes, there was a hole, but it must have been there 20 years. “Dad will cover it, don’t worry.” And that night he did. He had an old license plate in the garage, which he nailed over the hole. He told me it was stronger than trying to place a piece of wood. Then the linoleum followed.
Dad assured me I was safe. About a week later, if I remember right, the noise was back. Fear groped at my very soul. Then I heard my brother’s gentle voice, “Doris, he’s back and bringing his friends with him. They’ve been here all night running in the walls. Hear them?”
Have you ever seen a mouse up close? Brother described them right down to their tiny tail. Soft silky bodies, piercing eyes, large sharp teeth, long tongue. I wondered — did God really create a mouse? And why?
So it went on each night a scratching noise that always woke dear brother Carl first. Then he would warn me. After much fear and wonder, I decided it wasn’t a mouse. It was human fingers making the noise. And can you guess who belonged to those fingers? Of course, brother dear.
From then on I only pretended I was afraid. Laughing to myself. The game got tiresome and soon it disappeared. The walls and big closet were safe and quiet.
It seemed the nights grew cooler and before long I needed my fall quilt at the foot of my bed. Getting up I tip-toed in the closet. As I gently pulled it off the shelf, a small gray object flew across my shoulder and darted in the bedroom. As I turned, there it sat on my dresser – a mouse! I’m sure he was smiling.
Now who do I blame? Any ideas?
Every time I go by the homestead on North William Street I wonder if the grandchildren of that mouse still live there. I sure hope not. Some memories are so special and hard to forget. They will always live on in your heart.