Tell me what does a cat do over the long winter months? No open windows to lay aside while breathing in the warm lake breezes. Not one firefly to watch in the late evening. The soft singing of warblers swaying over the fence has turned into harsh screams for food. And warm soft paws have been turned into rough tough skin. A good place for holding in the paw heat.
Today we were to take Muffer in to Dr. Steve to have his teeth done. But the weather had turned so cold. Now how could we put Muffer Kitty into a cold cat carrier with only a thin blanket and venture out? He had never been outside, only leaning up against the open window. His four paws never touched grass or snow.
My fear was: What if he’d get out of the carrier, jump out of the car and be gone. My heart would be crushed. He could not feed himself or defend his body and soul from giant squirrels, dogs or anything that could destroy him.
Muffer does not have any paw covers. That is boots lined with warm fuzzy cotton. Nor does he own Artic fleece jackets. He only has his fur and hard-skinned paws for warmth.
What would he eat? Snowflakes? His all-time favorite to munch on throughout the day is Purina Indoor cat food with vitamins and minerals. In the green bag! I know, I know, Muffer is spoiled completely. Cat of the Good Life.
It is true he sleeps a lot during the day. The reason for that he is up all night prancing around and jumping all over the bed. Racing up and down the stairs and forcing his cold blood to heat up.
The soft gentle purring goes into hard, frantic meowing – looking for trouble. If there is something moving outside the bay window, he bangs on it. The howl of an animal like a raccoon can be heard. What happens… he races off the windowsill and up under our covers.
Then he is still and quiet, hoping the monsters outside in the darkness will go away. And after a while they do. A peace abides once again.
I’ve seen in many magazines lately that senior citizens live longer if they have pets in their lives. Well, with our cat to tend to, we will live to be very old – Hubby and me. It’s not the work that cats cause. It’s the love they bring into your lives. If you don’t see them, you hunt for them. If you can’t hear them, you search for them.
Their stories become your stories. They know where to find you, but you can’t find them. When you pet them, your heart races as fast as theirs.
If we see a poor kitty out in the cold snow as we are driving along, or they stumble by our backyard, I turn to Hubby who gently but firmly says, “I know what you are thinking, the answer is no more cats.” And you know from my columns, he is the boss.