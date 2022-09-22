The family Bible is a great idea. I hope you are enjoying the views as much as hubby and I are. Thank you, Pastor Fredolf Andersen and his wife, Violet, for showing us your way.
In my growing up years, it was mother’s Bible. To my children, it was Grandma Shafer’s Bible. Always there on the end table, ready to be read for whatever reason.
It had no special handles to lock it closed. Only a maroon leather covering, that is now frayed and worn.
The front words “Holy Bible.” Nothing more. It contained large print for tired eyes. The middle went from the Old Testament directly to the New Testament. The pages of information about our family were there. Malachi’s last verse flowered into Matthew’s first verse. The words of our Lord were written in red, which He always wants us to read, to remember.
There are many, many things special in this holy book. I wish I could remember what each tear mark meant. You know, I’m sure, how a tear mark stains a piece of paper. Kind of wrinkles it up. One or two marks may have been marks pertaining to happiness. Several together — tears of sadness. But I can only guess.
I know my parents spent many hours on their knees praying, holding this Bible, asking God to protect my brother Carl and I. Asking for our sins to be forgiven and then later in life, praying for our families. It was very important to them to know we would all be together in heaven as a family someday.
There are many verses, even chapters, circled in my parents’ old Bible. Words of precious meaning. Favorites like Philippians 3:13-14 “…Forgetting what is behind and pressing only forward. The prize to win. The high calling which is Christ Jesus.”
At any service at church, the Bible was never forgotten. It was stuck under mom’s arm. That is what she and dad received their strength from. The verse they loved to quote, while sitting on the old porch swing in the late afternoon, was “So then just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith.” “Encourage one another, build them up” was the
verse from the Book they lived by.
So that was the Bible in their home — now in mine. It will always give directions how to grow from a seed to a tree, strong and tall, using its pages.
Mother spent many long painful months in Baywood, now Medilodge. Her prayer list faithfully by her side. When I went to visit her I asked her if that was all that she had to do. She said “No, but it is the most important.” On the last page of her Bible, she wrote “Lord, thank you for taking me with you, home at last. Yes, I can stand one more week of pain and trials knowing you’re preparing my place. Your word has guided me down a long road. Help it to guide my children.”
The following week Mom reached heaven. Home – free of pain at last.
“No eye has seen,
No ear has heard,
No mind has conceived,
What God has prepared
For those who love him.”
I Corinthians 2:9
Is your family prepared?