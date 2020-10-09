My how time flies! I just read an article about things that were happening in 1917…103 years ago. In all the confusion our lives are mixed up with today, maybe you would enjoy this article from one of my columns years ago. I certainly did while thumbing through the old pages.
Fuel (gas) for automobiles was sold in drug stores or just set on their porch. There was no gas station, and it was not dispensed by pump, but by bucket.
The maximum speed limit in most cities was 10 miles per hour. I back out of my driveway faster than that. Lots of times I don’t even look when I hit the street. But I’m very careful as you can read.
Only 14 percent of all homes had a bathtub. Nowadays it’s a private bathroom plus a bathtub for every bedroom. In the ‘50s and ‘60s we raised five kids with one bathroom and three bedrooms and lots of hollering and screaming, “No, it’s my turn!” being heard all over the neighborhood. Now, everyone has their own bedroom, bathroom, shower, tub, etc.
What will ever happen in the next 100 years?
The average wage in 1909 was 21 cents per hour. I can’t even find the average wage for 2020, it jumps around so much. I don’t even think I could buy a package of Spearmint gum for 21 cents. Although eggs were 14 cents a dozen. Sugar was 4 cents per pound. Coffee was 15 cents per pound.
Most women only washed their hair once a month using Borax or egg yolks for shampoo. Tea leaves simmered in a kettle were used to darken the hair, especially when it began to turn gray. No beauty shops. After a towel began to fade and turn raggedy on the ends, it was folded and put gently away for a woman’s hair only.
Eighteen percent of city households had at least one full-time servant or domestic help. Now that I like. A blast from the past. I’m sure my closets would be straight, floors shiny and clean, windows spotless, etc.
A postcard stamp cost 2 cents and now the stamps are Forever, meaning that you don’t have to worry about the price until you go buy new ones. Maybe the words that we write or say to one another now are much more important than way back then. Don’t you agree?
Mama’s Mama by Author Unknown
Mama’s mama on a sunny day,
Milked the cows and fed them hay,
Slopped the hogs and saddled the mule
Before getting the children off to school.
Then did the washing, mopped the floors,
Washed the windows and did the chores.
Swept the parlor, made the bed,
Baked a dozen loaves of bread.
Split some wood and lugged it in
Enough to fill the large wood bin.
Cleaned the lamps, put in clear fresh oil,
Stewed some apples she thought might spoil
Churned some butter, baked a cake
Then exclaimed, “For goodness sake,
The cows have gotten out of the pen. I must go out and chase them in again!”
Gathered some eggs and locked the stable
Returned to the house and set the table.
Cooked a supper that was delicious
And afterwards washed the supper dishes.
Fed the cats, sprinkled the clothes
Mended a basketful of Dad’s socks and hose.
Then opened her organ and began to play
“When you come to the end of a perfect day.”
I really enjoyed sharing one of my old columns with you. I hope you enjoyed it too. And remember this; if your day is hemmed with prayer it’s less likely to unravel.