Hubby and I were sitting at the kitchen counter this morning peeling apples. The season for fresh warm applesauce has arrived.
Many a year we’ve peeled a bushel or two for canning. Lining the pantry with jars of homemade canned goods. Especially fruit.
Listening for the snapping of Mason jar lids. The sounds of canning success. But not anymore. We’re retired. As for applesauce, we now cook a small kettle a couple of times a week. Add a small amount of cinnamon, a trifle of sugar and a pat of butter and warm it up. Applesauce at its best!
But this brings on a comment. I mean the correct way to peel cooking apples. “This is the correct way a Riverton housewife, mother of four called ‘Grandma Lilly’ did it.”
See I’m a mother of five. I’ve peeled and canned for 55 years. I’ve been told on the warm October day, I never peel an apple right. You, my faithful friends, are probably thinking, “Of course she can’t, she is not Lithuanian.”
To do correctly – sharpen paring knife, wash and dry until germ free. Hold apple in left hand, peel with right hand very thin. “Do Not Waste!” Remove core and quarter. Place in the cooking kettle.
It becomes a melody with the plop, plop of cooking apples. The aroma of cinnamon filling the house. And because my mother-in-law’s hands were experienced, a couple of pies glowed in the oven.
Only she knew how much her husband, Papa Joe, loved two crusted pies with filling. Even for breakfast. He said it gave him strength to work all day in the fields.
Well this is my song of the apple season. Go to Orchard Market when Janet Sue calls and says that the Ida Reds are in. My favorite apple! Buy ½ bushel. Get the soup kettle out. Find a dull paring knife and try to sharpen it. No luck. Oh well, tried anyway. Begin to peel away as my gentle husband walks in after morning coffee with the guys. “Honey, you are wasting good apple slices, peeling too thick. Quarter them — don’t hack them into chunks.”
“I know, sweetheart, I tend to waste everything I do. But, I’m not Lithuanian. I was not born with a no waste check valve.”
Yes, of course I use frozen pie crusts (very good). But the apples were once fresh. So I’ll eat the crust, you eat the apples. No, that won’t work. But it’s all right. I’ve wasted apples all these 65 years of wedded bliss. I could have supplied Ludington Area Catholic with dumplings for dinner for many, many years.
But now I’ll let you in on my greatest accomplishment when it comes to pie making. Dear friend, it works with pumpkins too. I also whip out a frozen pie crust, deep dish of course. Open one large can of pumpkin pie mix. Add two eggs – better with three eggs. Add five ounces of Pet milk and one teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. Whip.
Quickly shove into hot oven. As hubby smells the aroma, his eyes will sparkle. The pain leaves his back and his feet feel great. His fingers are no longer numb. Why? The pumpkin (homemade) pie fills the air.
Yes, the days of Great Grandma Lilly spent in her kitchen were long and hard. And we loved her for it. Her pies were great — homemade and all.
Mine are still kind of fake. Cool Whip and all.
But don’t tell anyone!