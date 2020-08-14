Being cooped up with this COVID-19, I decided to pull out my old sewing box with the words that I told you about in the spring of 2019. It still is a good thing to think about some of these words to help cheer us up.
I decided to share it with you again. We need it. This is a large, black box with wording on all sides. They are words to fit our senior life now, which isn’t always easy. I hope you remember the words.
First line begins, “Life is Beautiful.” Sometimes that’s hard to remember. Some days it seems to have passed us by, right? We grumble and moan over nothing.
Second line is “Be Grateful.” Is that a joke, with all the arthritis creeping up from toes to eyebrows? Doctors’ appointments fill your lives. olf clubs change into walkers of all colors and we can’t forget the restrictions of the coronavirus — boo hoo. But remember the word “grateful.”
Third line is “Be Joyful, Smile Often.” That will always keep your life full with happiness. God finds friends for you. Keep that in mind. Share part of their caring. They might have left part of their life and love behind them also. Speak up. Live simply. It’s not easy but we really don’t need all the special stuff. Money has become scarce. For some people, bills are now hard to pay. We thought it would never come to a nation like the U.S, but it has. The smile doesn’t cost a thing. Use that happy smile often and forget your tears. God knows just what you are going through.
Next is “Expect Little, Give a Lot.” How true! Giving doesn’t always mean money. It could also mean giving a container of homemade soup to a lonely friend. It could also be taking a walk down your block, thinking about all the memories that hold tight to you. And my favorite is giving a home and love to my Kitty.
“Speak Kindly.” If you are smiling or if you speak kindly, the whole area enjoys it.
Hubby and I bought a new porch swing last summer. Our plans are to meet there a certain time in the evening and speak kindly about our day. That is if I can drag the dear man out of his man cave, the garage. Maybe our lives will grow stronger and kinder just discussing our days together.
Here are the rest of the words: “Be Joyful, be happy.” You know you can. “Love Always.” If you give love you will always get it back in return. “Dream Big.” If you don’t know how to, buy a porch swing or just sit on the porch. A porch swing can do that to you. Maybe you can use these words, too.
Think up something in your life that can help you. I did. And I found out that “Life can be Beautiful.”
There are great things in being a senior citizen. It begins before you know it. All the fun you had getting there is still with you, only now it is in your memories. There are more places in your life, but they are quieter now. My sewing box said it right — more gentle, more kind, more grateful.
Always remember that God has the future planned and you’re a part of it. Just a bit closer.
See you soon,
I need to get back to my sewing box!