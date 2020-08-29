A glimmer of hope. People are looking for any kind of sunshine to break through the COVID-19 clouds.
You can see it if you talk about movie theaters. You can hear about it if you talk about bowling alleys. And, it’s there for gyms and fitness centers, too.
It’s in all three areas plus one more — one more big one — where people are looking for something, anything, to give them something to look forward to. The final big one is high school athletics.
For the better part of two weeks, those playing and participating in volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming were looking for that slice of sunshine. Last week, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced that those schools in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Michigan could compete in those sports while other regions of the state, including ours, could not do so at home.
The MHSAA has done an admirable job of passing the decision-making on to the governor’s office while not blaming the governor or speaking ill of her and the executive orders she’s issued. It’s a tight rope the MHSAA will need to continue to walk upon, and the member schools are doing the utmost to do the same.
The patience is starting to crack, though. Just look at the protests in Lansing or the letter sent from Detroit’s superintendent to the MHSAA. Both want football and all fall sports. There’s another issue, though.
The problem is that the longer the schools north of us are allowed to continue their respective seasons, the more inequitable the situation becomes for everyone. It really gets spelled out just looking at volleyball alone.
Some schools in the Western Michigan D League such as Brethren, Bear Lake and Mesick can play right now, it puts schools like Mason County Eastern, Pentwater and Walkerville at a competitive disadvantage if volleyball starts this fall. If you look at the Division 4 district, Pentwater and MCE were not able to start at the same time as Onekama or Bear Lake.
The same competitive disadvantage is in place for Ludington in the playoffs. The Orioles are stuck practicing outside — when we don’t have a storm wash it out — while perennial district favorite/foe Cadillac has been in its gym this summer getting ready for the year, if not taking on competition from its Big North partners in Traverse City, Gaylord and Alpena.
The MHSAA put itself in an even worse situation by allowing some schools to start their seasons in girls swimming, volleyball and boys soccer while putting the majority on the sidelines, such as what was described already. It was forced to create this disparity because it’s patiently awaiting some long-term planning guidance from health officials and the governor’s office. Whether or not it comes is a guessing game, it appears, at best.
Maybe the MHSAA was given some indicators that the remaining parts of the state would reopen so that way it can safefully and carefully conduct athletics for this kids and families that want to participate. Yet, it hasn’t materialized.
There was an opportunity for the MHSAA to go with the least dangerous sports of cross country, tennis and golf and wrap them up by late October or early November. The MHSAA then could have moved up the winter sports seasons by a few weeks to make room for not only football but also volleyball and girls swimming while potentially allowing soccer to play before the weather really turns for the fall. Then on to spring sports that will last for much of the summer in 2021.
Maybe, just maybe, that still could happen.
There is a concern from the MHSAA about some kids choosing to go with alternative providers to some of the sports they enjoy — such as the club volleyball scene or travel sports. But let those kids go, and they can make the choice between the club or their school and community.
The MHSAA can’t control where this family goes or that family goes. What it can control is having an even playing field no matter what school sponsors athletics, from the monster Class A-sized schools to the small community schools like Pentwater and Mason County Eastern.
The longer that we have a state divided on what it can and can’t do, the more inequitable the end-result will be.
That’s a storm the MHSAA very well can avoid for all of its high schools. How it can do that is give some gloom now and offer glimmers of hope for the months ahead.