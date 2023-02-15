CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team saw Baldwin jump to a quick lead after the first quarter as the Panthers went on to win, 62-45, in Western Michigan D League play Wednesday in Custer.
The Panthers (17-1, 14-0 WMD) outscored the Cardinals (4-12, 4-9 WMD), 20-9, in the first quarter and had a 37-21 lead by halftime.
“Baldwin is a very good basketball team. They jumped out to an early lead and we kept competing and did not let the game get away from us,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “We chipped away and were a couple possessions away from making it really close. Carmelo (Lindsey) took over in the second half and we did not have an answer for him. I am very proud of the way our kids competed tonight.”
Baldwin’s Carmelo Lindsey led all scorers with 27 points followed by JJ Hossler with 12 points.
Eastern was led by Clay Shoup with 23 points followed by Nate Wing with 11 points.
Baldwin completed the regular season sweep of Eastern with the victory, and the Panthers have won four straight in the series. The Panthers also won for the 104th time in 171 meetings since 1928-29.
The Cardinals host Marion Friday in another league contest.
BALDWIN (62)
Hawkins 2 0-0 4, Dockery 0 2-2 2, Lindsey 11 3-5 27, Hossler 4 3-4 12, Jackson 3 2-5 8, Daidlee 3 3-4 9. Totals: 23 13-20 62.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (45)
Tyndall 4 0-2 8, Shoup 6 8-10 23, Wing 3 5-6 11, Howe 0 3-4 3, A.Drake 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 16-23 45.
Baldwin;20;17;14;11;—;62
MC Eastern;9;12;13;9;—;45
3-point goals—Baldwin (3): Lindsey 2, Hossler. Mason County Eastern (3): Shoup 3. Total fouls—Baldwin 20, Mason County Eastern 17. Fouled out—Baldwin: Jackson. Technical fouls—Baldwin: Jackson.