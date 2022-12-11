Most know the story of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” For those who don’t I have just two words: “Bah, Humbug!”
And just as Scrooge, who we were told in the beginning was “a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner,” found redemption in the final paragraphs of Stave Five when “he became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew,” the reader of this 1843 novella will find joy and yes, even redemption from his or her own “covetous” ways, by story’s end.
Before I proceed you might ask, what is a stave? Really, that’s what you’re getting out of this?
Oh well, a stave is a set of five parallel lines on which musical notes are written to create a wondrous musical flow. So, by referring to the five “chapters” of his story as “staves,” Dickens is telling all future generations that what follows is a wondrous, uplifting story — a story orchestrated by the notion that good always overcomes evil.
Over the years, Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol — In Prose A Ghost Story of Christmas,” has been told and retold in many versions. Especially on TV and at the movies.
In our 32 years of marriage my wife, Jeanne, and I have collected as many and more DVD and cassette versions and I’d like to say we’ve enjoyed all of them — but I can’t. We have, however, enjoyed most of them. A few are not worthy of the dust they collect.
One of my favorites is a 1998 Canadian-made one that stars crusty ol’ cowboy Jack Palance as Ebenezer. In fact, that’s the name of this version, “Ebenezer,” which also stars Rick Schroder. Jeanne enjoyed it so much it put her to sleep.
The list of movies that celebrate “A Christmas Carol” dates back to 1901 with what is believed to have been the very first silent film made of the Dickens’ story, the 10-minute long, “A Christmas Carol – Scrooge or Marley’s Ghost.” It should be pointed out the other three ghosts – Past, Present and Future – do not make an appearance in this film, nor do any other of the main characters.
Since then movie studios have produced reel after reel of the story, including ones starring Bransbyt Williams in 1928, a one-actor, 9-minute version that’s been lost to the cobwebs of history; Seymour Hicks in 1935 (the first full-length sound version); Reginald Owen in 1938; Alastair Sim in 1951 (generally praised as the best version, and the one that is most faithful to Dickens’ storyline, ever put to film); Albert Finney in 1970, Bill Murray in 1988 and others starring Michael Caine, Cicely Tyson, Kelsey Grammer, William Shatner and more.
Of course, TV followed suit in producing the story, including ones that starred Vincent Price in 1949, Basil Rathbone in 1954, Henry Winkler’s “An American Christmas Carol” in 1979, George C. Scott’s popular portrayal of Scrooge in 1984, and Patrick Stewart’s frightening flogging of the carolers with his cane in 1999 that scared the dickens out of many, me included.
The list of regular television programming also tapped into the spirit of the story with a litany of shows producing storylines that centered around the three ghosts, including Bewitched, WKRP, Black Adder, Rich Little and more.
Animated versions have been delivered by the Muppets, Mickey Mouse and friends, Disney and Jim Carrey, the Flintstones, the Jetsons, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Barbie, Dora, Brer Rabbit, Mr. Magoo, Sesame Street and … well, you get it, the list goes on and on.
But the best version remains the original — divided into five staves — chock full of words and phrases that are rarely written or read, anymore. Words and phrases and staves that tell a story of anger and hate, and of redemption and love.
Dickens’ library of writings — unparalleled in literary creativity and manner before, or since — cried out for social, economic and even spiritual change.
Much of “A Christmas Carol,” is the true story of innocence versus evil — Dickens’ truth, of course.
In the past 40 years I’ve read “A Christmas Carol,” over and over. I’ve read annotated books that describe its storyline. I’ve read biographies of Dickens. As mentioned, my wife and I have collected nearly 50 TV and movie versions of the story.
And over those years I’ve come to learn this one great truth — I can’t wait to read this great story, again. Its truth, calls out to me.
It’s true, for example, that clerical workers like Bob Cratchit — a main character in “A Christmas Carol — were paid the annual paltry salary of about $130, by today’s standards. And to make matters worse, Ebenezer Scrooge, who had “old features (that) nipped his pointed nose, shriveled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue,” paid his kindhearted clerk half that amount.
It’s also true that in the decade after Dickens’ book was published, the mass production of toys took root and became closely associated with Christmas, itself.
It’s also true that Dickens based many of his characters on real-life people he knew, or crossed paths with. Legend has it, though I prefer to think of this as being a “truthism,” that when Dickens finished writing “A Christmas Carol,” he showed it to a few friends and asked for their input.
They loved it. They couldn’t wait for it to go to print. They thought it was great.
But they also had one great concern: “Whatever happened to Tiny Tim?”
Good question, Dickens thought – he had not addressed that, at least not initially. So with the quick stroke of his pen he added these four words to the very end: “who did NOT die.”
That altered paragraph would go on to describe the spirit-altered Scrooge, “… and to Tiny Tim, who did NOT die, he was a second father.”
Of course, it was Tiny Tim who told us – who taught us – “God Bless us, everyone.”
And that’s as beautiful truth, as there ever was, or is. That’s love.
Not many have classified “A Christmas Carol” as a love story, but that is what I believe it is – a love story.
And I love it.
David L. Barber is a retired journalist living in Manistee. He will provide occasional feature stories and columns for various Shoreline Media publications, including the Ludington Daily News, Oceana Herald-Journal, LakeStyle Magazine and PTW Magazine. He can be reached at dlbarber1006@gmail.com.