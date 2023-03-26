For years I was on the outside looking in.
As a lifelong newspaperman I knew all about the Ludington Daily News and I secretly hoped that some day, even if it had to come after my retirement, I’d like to pen my craft for that paper — for the paper that you are holding in your hands, right now.
Oh yeah, if anyone knew the totality of journalistic integrity and talent the Daily News sets to press every day it was me because in my mindset, I was in competition with them.
As the editor of another small town shoreline paper, that frustrated me. My own team was very good — and to be honest that team stands tall still today in its own right as it serves its community — the Daily News delivered a sunshine all its own to its own community, and to neighboring communities, day after day after day.
And it still does.
As I have written before, if you have found peace, you have found your home. My wife and I live in Manistee because this is where we have found our peace. Some day, and let’s hope that is still far off in the future, this is where my ashes will be spread — at least they’ll be dropped into the peaceful waters of Lake Michigan, just off the Manistee coastline.
You see, not only am I an old newspaperman, but I also served in the U.S. Navy, so there’s that marvelous magnet that is calling me back to rest forever in the waters that give us all life.
Until then, I get to write — at my slowed pace — for one of the very best newspapers in all of Michigan, and all of the country, for that matter.
One of the best?
Oh yeah, my experience of being in competition with the Daily News — and never catching it — reminds me of that.
Local journalism such as what the Daily News delivers is the last great bastion of trust a community can hope for in what it is being told in print and promise — the print speaks for itself and its promise to be fair and unbiased. Not 80% trust, or 90% trust, or even 99% trust, but 100% trust that truth in journalism lives in Ludington and the many communities it serves.
From my perspective as an old dog who’s known the inner workings of a newsroom for the better part of five decades, in leading their news teams at the Daily News, Steve Begnoche and Patti Klevorn earned such trust. And now, David Bossick is doing the same.
But such community trust in their local newspaper goes back before Steve and Patti and David — it’s a legacy thing here in Ludington.
A legacy of truth.
A legacy of trust.
A legacy of insightful, interesting and entertaining stories — day after day, year after year, decade after decade, editor after editor.
Being able to rub elbows with such local journalists is critical to the communication process for any community.
Being able to offer compliments or complaints — especially the latter — is important, too; it offers readers their opportunity to tell those writers and editors what their paper is doing right and wrong, what they’ve enjoyed reading and what they would like to read in the coming issues.
The excellence of a newspaper is equal only to the excellence of its community, and Ludington is an excellent community. And so is Manistee, a community the Daily News serves. And Scottville. And Baldwin. And Hart. And Pentwater. And Fountain. And Free Soil. And…
…on and on.
Oh, the Ludington Daily News serves its namesake and surrounding communities, alright. Few other newspapers, if any, can make such a truthful statement.