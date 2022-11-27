It’s Sunday morning, again.
And I’ve missed my deadline for writing my weekly column, again
Some things never change.
I’ve gotten up early — again — went and traded some folding money for a double sausage and egg McMuffin and I’m back home to share i with our cat, Kaboodle. Funny how she can confuse my thumb for that sausage when she takes a healthy bite.
Just sitting here thinking what another wonderful weekend it’s been, again.
I started out Friday having breakfast with Silas, our unofficially adopted grandson who is a huge fan of Iron Man, the University of Michigan Wolverines, and bacon and French toast. Nine years old going on 49, he is quite the conversationist, and he is polite beyond measure.
When he looked down at his usual double order of bacon — that would be six slices — I watched him first gobble down an entire slice of French toast he had drenched with maple syrup.
“Oh wow, look, the sun is coming up,” I said to him. Turning to his right and looking behind him, Silas looked out the window and said — with a mouth full of French toast — “...wo-o-o-w, I like mornings.”
And as he did that, I quickly snatch one piece of his bacon.
A few minutes later, as he looked down at the last slice of bacon on his plate, he paused.
“Papa, do you want another piece of bacon?” he asked. “You can have it, if you’re still hungry.”
Well, after I gave him that papa-just-got-busted look — one of old-man confusion and embarrassment — I asked him if he was full.
“Oh no,” he said, “I’m still hungry, but I thought you might want it. I had six pieces, I ate four, you took one when I looked out the window, and I have one left. But if you want it, you can have it — I’ll share with you.”
“You saw me take that?” I asked.
“Oh no, but I had six pieces, I ate four, you took one … ,” he said as he rehashed what he knew to be true.
Yep, busted again. FYI, Silas not only ate that last slice of bacon, but on the way home we went through the drive-thru at McDonald’s and got him a strawberry-banana smoothie as a thank you gift both for his kindness, and as a bribe to keep my bacon thievery between us. So far, so good — his mom and Nana are none the wiser.
Later that morning I sat in the newsroom at the Daily News and visited with Dave (Bossick) and Jeff (Kiessel). Good guys. Good newsmen. Their loyalty to their community and their daily tasks at hand are as good as it gets, too.
Listening to them reminded me how much I miss a newsroom. Not the deadlines, so much. And not the headlines — they can be painful to track down, and write.
But I miss the chase of the story, and meeting the people those stories will be about. Here and now, long past sauntering through the golden years of my life, while I’m tripping the rusty years — though I am happy and at peace, did I tell you that? — just sitting in the newsroom with Dave and Jeff and chatting about this and that and all those important and non-important issues in between was every bit as rewarding as, well, as sharing breakfast with a grandson.
Good start, to a good day, and it would only get gooder (if that was a word, good or bad).
Meeting up with my wife and Silas’ mom, Gracie, my wife and I opted to go Christmas shopping in downtown Ludington. We had a good time — is there any other? — while Silas and his mom traveled on to West Shore Community College to go ice skating.
Then came Saturday when my wife and I went Christmas shopping in Pentwater, and back in Manistee, where we’ve lived these past 22 years. Small stores, local businesses — we love ‘em. We’ve always enjoyed “shopping local,” wherever we’ve lived — it’s always been good for us.
And therein lies the key word to what I’m writing about this morning — “good.”
There is so much good that surrounds us that we should experience, and share. Good friends. Good family. Good communities. A good place to shop, live and raise a family.
And for me — after a lifetime of running down headlines and missing deadlines (to be honest, the latter has always amused me, any way) — if I’ve learned anything it’s that a person only has to open his or her eyes to see something good.
It can be in holding hands with your spouse.
In seeing the sunrise.
And even in swiping a piece of bacon from your grandchild, and getting caught. Oh yeah, that was good, alright.
Which brings me to this: have a good day, everyone.