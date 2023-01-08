Here it is the second week of the new year and I still haven’t made a New Year’s Resolution.
It’s not that I’m confused as to what I want to do — or not do — it’s just that I’m in no hurry to prove myself to be a hypocrite — again.
Lose weight? Yeah, right.
Exercise more? Nope, that’s not on my agenda, either.
Don’t let what the fools on the Hill — you know, the ones in Washington, D.C. — say and do bother me? They couldn’t even get out of their first week of the new year without showing us who they are — fools on the Hill, to be sure.
Nope, no resolutions, for me.
I’m going to get up in the morning, have my sausage and egg sandwich and drink, and go about my daily agenda, and list of chores.
I’m going to chase Kaboodle through the house until she turns, and chases me. Tag, you’re it Dave.
Sometime during the course of the day — every day — I’ll drive down to the Senior Center here in Manistee and visit with my wife. That’s where she works. A typical day for her has her putting in about 11,000 steps here and there as she goes about the tasks she carries out.
Me?
If I was to have “putting in steps” as a goal for the new year — if I was to make it my official resolution — I’d put in about 11,000 steps, too — but for the whole year. That many steps in one day, that’s just crazy.
This week I will get back into building model airplanes, a hobby I’ve enjoyed doing for several years but had put aside the past several months as I dealt with a few medical boo boos. I am feeling better, though, and, I am walking, not 11,000 steps in one day, but enough to get me here, there, and everywhere I want to go.
So, nope, no resolutions for me this year. Why should I make something I know I’ll break all-too-soon, anyway.
I’m just going to get up and enjoy each day that will be given to me. Because at the end of the day, nothing will matter more than to say “thank you, Lord, for giving me this day.”
And therein lies the simplicity for how we might want to resolve to live our lives – to be thankful.
For every minute, for every hour, for every day.
Perhaps we shouldn’t want so much, as much as we should be thankful for what we have – problems and pains, included.
It’s easy to be thankful when the table is stacked edge-to-edge with fine meals and drinks, and surrounded by family and friends.
It’s easy to be thankful when gifts are exchanged.
It’s easy to be thankful when the sun says good morning to us.
But, life gets cloudy. It storms. And with life being what it is, that’s okay, too. There is reason to be thankful for the clouds and the storms, too.