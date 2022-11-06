Four years ago today — actually, four years ago this evening — Dr. George Frederick Wagoner died peacefully in his sleep.
An hour before he did I sat quietly at the edge of his bed, and held his hand. He was asleep. After a few minutes I stood up, saluted him, turned, and walked out into his living room where family and friends had gathered for the moment we knew was coming.
One and two at a time, others walked into his room to say goodbye — to share their love. Finally, after my wife sat quietly next to Dr. Wagoner for a few minutes, she and I left and returned home. One hour later — at 11:09 p.m. — the good doctor’s daughter, Marie, sent out a group text: “Dad is walking with Mom.”
That night, I am quite sure, a thousand tears flowed as one.
Dr. Wagoner, affectionately known as Doc to everyone, has been gone these four years now, and we all miss him, dearly. But his legacy — his vision — lives on.
In the weeks that led up to our final day together I sat with Doc as he lay in his bed because he no longer could walk, from where he told me about his boyhood, of when he was a U.S. Naval officer, and of when he was an obstetrician in Cadillac where he delivered more than 6,000 babies during his long and distinguished career in the field of medicine.
After listening to Doc whisper story after story, after accumulating a massive stack of scribbled notes and endless hours of taped interviews, the morning after he died I began to write a story — his story — for what would become a 170-page book entitled “Doc: Inspirational Stories of An Officer and a Gentleman.” His story not only would chronicle his youth, service to country and medical career, but also explain his thoughts on why the Manistee County Council on Aging was in need of a new home — two stories that were related because of Doc’s dedication to the senior center.
So, as Doc’s story goes, the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Shrine Catholic Church, long shuttered by the diocese, had caught the eye and imagination of Doc as a place that just might serve as the ultimate community center. Phone calls were made, handshakes were shared, and just that quickly the Dr. George Frederick and Beverly Jane Wagoner Community Center opened its doors. The naming of that new center by its board of directors because of their collective respect for him — because of the community’s respect for him — overwhelmed the otherwise quiet and conservative doctor.
An excerpt from our book reads, in part:
In the days and weeks that followed the dedication of the new senior center, Doc was “still pinching” himself because he could not believe the honor that had been bestowed upon him and his wife.
“What makes me happiest is that Beverly’s name is right there, too. She would be happy and proud. She loved Manistee so much. She loved helping others, especially the elderly, so much. Wherever we lived, she carved her own path for serving her community in a way that I respected and tried to live up to, myself.
“If anything can put me to rest and let me lie back and accept what’s going to happen in the coming days — I know what’s going to happen, it’s getting close — it’s having this honor bestowed upon the two of us. I think she’s up there just waiting for me so she can give me a hug for all this. I can’t wait.”
End of excerpt.
Since its opening a few years ago, much continues to happen within the walls of the revived Wagoner Community Center. So many meetings have been held, so many games of BINGO, cribbage, euchre and other card games have been played; so many meals have been served (or delivered to the front doors of its seniors population); so many dances have been held; so many holidays have been celebrated in one manner, or another; so many days and weeks have come and gone of residents socializing while they chat, laugh and sip on coffee and munch on cookies; all the while, as the center’s board of directors, management, staff and volunteers stay in full stride as they look for more ways their building and staff might serve their community.
And through it all, I see Doc smiling from above and whispering, “now that’s what I envisioned.”