Traditionally, historically and according to the internet — and of course if the internet says something is true, then it must be so — if you want to pinpoint the exact minute the start of the holiday season will begin, it will be Thursday with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, followed closely by the serving turkey, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and even the kickoff of Lions’ football game.
At least that’s the way I remember it.
Alright, maybe the Lions aren’t so much of a season-starting, holiday tradition, but let’s be honest, they have delivered quite a few turkeys over the years. Still, we probably should be thankful the Silver and Blue always fill us with hope and faith — we hope they might have a winning season, and we have faith they might give us reason to stay awake Thanksgiving afternoon right after we’ve eaten our fill of turkey, and all its aforementioned trimmings.
Yes, we have much to be thankful for folks, even for our beloved Lions. And therein lies the operative words for which this week will revolve around — being thankful.
As for me, I have much to be thankful for. It’s a long list that continues to grow day-after-day, friend-after-friend, good time after bad.
And you?
We should be thankful for all our good times, and though they are hard to swallow, we should be thankful for our bad times, too. That is life, and we always should be thankful for life.
For it is the latter — the bad times we go through and how we respond to them — that define us at the end of the day; how they make us stronger when our tears finally go dry, encourage us to welcome in a new day when the sun comes up — and it always will — and ultimately helps us to appreciate our good times, all the more.
For most, there is no balance between the two. Good times always outweigh bad, and the sun always comes up, storm clouds, or no storm clouds.
So, whether you make a list in your head, or actually sit down and write all you have to be thankful for on a sheet of paper, make your list this week. The timing of Thanksgiving teases you to do that.
Family. Friends. Freedom. Health. Happiness. Laughter. Love. Work. For me, writing. And of course, be thankful for not being shy about being silly. Being silly, is good. Trust me, I have 71 years experience.
Make a list this week — this week of celebrating Thanksgiving, itself — of all those things you are looking forward to when the sun comes up tomorrow, and of the people you can’t wait to embrace.
And, as Bill Shakespeare once wrote many centuries ago, therein lies the rub: then make another list of those things and people that get your blood boiling, and not in a good way.
They don’t compare, do they?
Your good list is measurably longer than the other.
Bad times? Gonna’ have ‘em. Bad people? Gonna’ cross paths with em’.
But don’t let them outweigh the infinitely longer list of good things and good people you have in your life, and that you are thankful for.
The older I get, the more I appreciate all that I have, even after my plate’s gone empty, and the storm clouds block the sunrise.
The older I get, the sillier I get. And my grandkids are okay with that.
So here I sit, waiting for a rainbow. Or a donut. Not necessarily in that order.
We here in Manistee and Ludington and Michigan and America have much to be thankful for. Our blessings are as many as our names.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. May this week be the start of something special — again. (Come on Lions, do something unusual — win!)