Grandpa Chilcote was a stickler for rules.
Rule No. 1, when in his cobbler’s shop, don’t spill the black leather dye. That’s right, Grandpa bought shoe dye by the quart can and then carefully dumped it into the cast iron cups that were strapped to the massive belt-driven buffers, cutters and heel ‘n sole nailing machine that lined one entire wall of his shoe shop in downtown Reed City.
And once he repaired a shoe — whether it needed new soles or heels or both, he used a toothbrush to rub the black dye onto the edges of the tan leather, after which he’d buff ‘em until the shine was bright and smooth as glass.
As you probably have guessed, I broke Rule No. 1 — I spilled the shoe dye. I spilled it all over my clothes, my shoes, the floor, and who knows where else. The funny thing about knocking over that can of shoe dye is that as quickly as I’d made a mess of myself and all that surrounded me, it took me hours to clean up.
Grandpa, beneath his signature bald head which suddenly turned bright red, retreated to his tiny kitchen/dining room that was just one room away where he sipped on his coffee, while I scrubbed and cleaned and whimpered and feared that whether it would come from Grandpa, himself or my Dad when he’d later find out what I’d done, I was in for a spanking.
Ahhh, spankings. Funny what later generations would find to be inappropriate behavior by their parents was actually quite kosher and commonplace by the generations that preceded them.
And no, I did not get a spanking for breaking Rule No. 1 that afternoon — spilling the thick, coal-black shoe dye. But Grandpa, already a quiet man by nature, became even more quiet with me in the days that followed, and that stung worse than any spanking.
Another rule Grandpa Chilcote had — I’ll call it Rule No. 2 for the sake of counting continuity — was that we had to eat everything on our plate. Short of licking our plates clean, he didn’t want to see a single trace left on our plates of what we had been served.
Tell me, how does 7-year-old boy eat liver?
Liver?
And to make it worse, Grandma Chilcote apparently had lost or misplaced her taste buds years earlier, because what she didn’t boil in a pot of water for us to eat — meat included — she’d fry until the meat was as tough and tasteless as the leather that Grandpa cut and shaped and polished out at his cobbler’s bench.
A tasty two-course meal for Grandma was two pieces of toast. And Grandpa appreciated it.
A short time after I broke Rule No. 1, I defiantly attempted to break Rule No. 2 when a plate of liver was placed in front of me. A plate so big it dwarfed any and all manhole covers — shoe-leather tough, shoe-leather tasting, liver.
I pushed the plate away. Grandpa pushed it back. I pushed my chair away from the small table. Without saying a word — apparently he still wasn’t talking to me from the whole Rule No. 1 disaster — Grandpa stood up, walked over to me, and pushed my chair back up to the table and pointed down to the aforementioned supper that I was quite sure if I ate, would cause me great harm and possibly even go blind.
Knowing the potential outcome — getting a spanking, or worse yet, being ignored and pushed into the background by my hero, Grandpa — I ate the liver. Every damn bite of it, though I didn’t say damn back then because I was, after all, afraid of getting a spanking for using such language.
Oh, Grandpa had his rules, alright, and I didn’t purposely break them, that just came naturally to me.
Because to me, “don’t touch that,” meant as soon as Grandpa turned his back, I was …
… well, free to be me, and to do what I did best — break the rules.
Grandpa had another rule — if I helped him, he’d pay me in pennies. If I swept the leather clippings from the floor and wiped up the shoe dye that had dripped from his day’s work, he’d reach into his cash register and reward me with pennies — pennies that I would carry down to Maybelle’s Restaurant just four doors away and buy myself a bag of penny candy –—Red Hots, lemon drops, chocolate stars, licorice snaps, and more.
But I always did as Grandpa suggested and save one penny “… for a rainy day.” Grandpa was such a stickler for saving our pennies that Scrooge, himself, would have tipped his top hat to him.
And, more often than not, whenever I strutted out of Maybelle’s to make my way back to Grandpa’s cobbler shop, I’d see him standing just outside his door — puffing on an old, brown pipe – waiting to make sure I would make my trip safe.
And he’d be smiling.
From ear to ear, he’d be smiling.
For all his rules and all his don’t’s and all the times he’d go quiet whenever I angered him, Grandpa’s smiles spoke volumes.
And for as quiet as he was, or could get, I still hear his smiles, yet today.