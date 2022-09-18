My father, God bless his heart and God rest his soul, was kind enough to let me cheat and not scold me for it.
Instead, he just pegged his 29 points and tossed his cards onto the table. Smiling — grinning, really — he picked all five of his cards back up and put them in his shirt pocket. They were his prize of a lifetime.
“There, now I can say I’ve lived,” he said.
And from that day on until he passed away a few years later, he’d tell me “... I know what you did.” Yes, he knew I had cheated.
I do not know how he knew, but he knew, alright. Son Number Three, as he would call me, had indeed cheated and though we never chatted about it, and though I never confessed to my transgression, he knew.
So, after several weeks, I hatched a plan to do what any good son would do, I decided to cheat, again. And this time I would not be caught.
The first time I cheated, and I’ve written this little story before, dad and I were playing a game of cribbage at the medical care facility where he was a patient. It was his favorite game.
For those of you who play cribbage you know full well what I mean about pegging 29 points, and getting a “perfect hand.”
For those of you who don’t play the game, know this, the odds of getting a perfect hand is 216,580 to 1.
Except for when I’m dealing and dad is sitting there in his wheelchair and in troubled health. Then the odds become, well, “perfect.”
Yes, I stacked the deck so he would finally get his perfect hand.
I felt no shame, no guilt, whatsoever. In fact, I became impatient when he finally “cut” the deck of cards so I could draw the top card — a card that would become trump.
Funny thing, as I took that top card that he had just cut and before I turned it face up, I dropped it onto the floor. Bending down, I retrieved another card I had hidden in my shoe and put that back on the top of the deck.
Gosh, I was smooth. Some might even say, slick. And as soon as dad saw that card that made his hand a perfect one, he smiled and said, “... there, now I can say I’ve lived.”
Which is all I wanted to hear.
Until a few weeks later when he said, “I know what you did.”
No, I don’t know how he knew, but he knew. Still, he took his perfect hand and lived with it, quite happily, for the next few years until, well, until he passed away.
So let me tell you about the second plan I hatched to cheat again — to do the same thing, again — but this time I’d be a little bit more smooth, and a whole lot more slick.
Over a period of time I bought 40 or so decks of used cards from the casino so I could again stack the deck with the 12 cards I’d need at the top that I would deal to the two of us — none of which could be the five of hearts — and then the remaining 40 cards would be all the five of hearts, and only the five of hearts, I’d siphoned from the other decks.
This time, after dealing, I told dad, “you cut ‘em, you turn it over.”
Which he did.
And wouldn’t you know it, darned if dad didn’t get another perfect hand. And wouldn’t you know it, he once again tossed his cards onto the table and he told me, “read ‘em and weep.”
My plan was perfect. I knew he’d once again keep that “perfect hand” and all I had to do was reach down and pick up the rest of the deck so he couldn’t sort through it and see what I’d done.
Silly me. Dad had a favorite saying he’d use on one of us boys when we weren’t making the best decision and that saying was, “… you’re pretty fast, in slow company.”
But in playing against dad in a game of cribbage I was not playing in “slow company,” because before I could reach out and grab that deck of cards, dad reached out and snagged it. And, not looking down at those cards — he never looked down at those damn cards, rather he looked deep into my eyes — he turned them face up so he and I could see all those fives of hearts.
Still, and until the day he died, dad would tell his nurses and caregivers how he’d gotten not one, but two perfect hands in cribbage, against Son Number Three.
He was happy, and they were happy for him.
And as for myself, I live very happily for being such a cheater.