Nineteen degrees.
The trees and grass and rooftops are painted with a hush ‘n blush of frost this morning.
The skies are pale blue and the few cotton ball clouds there are, are passing by at a snail’s pace.
As winter crawls away, and spring waits patiently just over the horizon, it’s another beautiful start-to-the-day along the pinky finger landscape of the Mitten State.
Nineteen degrees, 70 degrees away from whichever day of summer we’ll be wrapped in, in five or six months or so. And that’ll be it, one day of summer, period — so we have that to look forward to.
Nineteen degrees, 13 degrees blow what Science and Alexa agree is freezing, and as I sit here awaiting a single slice of toast and three links of sausage to be delivered to my booth in the corner, I sit comfortably in my Saturday’s best — a baseball cap, paper-thin trousers, tennis shoes and a t-shirt.
A few minutes ago a jogger passed by the restaurant. Just now, two motorcyclists passed by, too, heading north into the frozen abyss that is the Great North.
Nineteen degrees, but that’s been well-established, hasn’t it? Nineteen degrees, though Alexa told me earlier it could get to be twice that before the day is over — 38 degrees. Wow! Who knows, I just might change into my shorts before the day is over.
Living in western and northern Michigan is nothing like living in most other states, and especially not like living in Florida, Texas or California, and certainly not in Hawaii. This morning, as buds are breaking onto the twigged branches of trees, there is still ice on the pier and the lighthouse, while massive ice cubes battle each other to lay rest on the beach all up and down the Lake Michigan coastline.
Nineteen degrees, and yet it’s such an inviting day. I’m pretty sure that my wife will saunter into our backyard in a few hours to fill the bird feeders, pick up seasonal debris, comb over and fill in those tiny divots left behind by wandering skunks and other critters who have been foraging for snacks and more.
As I see it unfolding, today will be a good day to do absolutely nothing; which means, of course, the two of us are going to be very, very busy with laundry, house cleaning, hauling items to GoodWill and baking of sourdough bread, the latter of which is one of my wife’s specialties — she has so many.
Officially, nothing has been etched onto our “To Do List,” but so what, these are the days that tend to become our busiest.
Though we have a bucket of chores to do, listed or otherwise, or — and though I’m just spitballing here — we might just get into the car and drive off to wherever the day might call us. No agenda, no thought of where we’re going, no problems.
Life along the Gold Coast — Ludington and Manistee and Hart and the such — is good. It’s pleasant, and peaceful, not in spite of the ever-changing weather, but because of it. We live in a paradise where you never really know whether we’re going to get snow or sunshine until we look out the window, and then go out to greet the day wearing our all-season clothing — a baseball cap, paper-thin trousers, tennis shoes and a t-shirt, though this morning — when I was slapped in the face by a crisp 19-degree air — though when I dressed myself that way this morning I might have become overdressed.
Because as I sat at my booth carving up my French toast and sausage links a family of three walked through the door — the little one was wrapped in flannel blanket, the mom who was carrying him wore a long winter’s coat and bedroom slippers, and the dad wore a baseball cap (backwards), tennis shoes that were untied, an unbuttoned flannel shirt that showed he was also wearing a t-shirt, and shorts.
Yep, Dude was wearing shorts. Nineteen degrees outside and Dude was wearing shorts.
Why didn’t I think of that? I was overdressed, alright.