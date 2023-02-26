The thing about the horizon is no matter if you run as fast as a cheetah, you’ll never catch it. And by some accounts, cheetahs can run as fast as 70 miles per hour.
No. If a cheetah can’t run into and then out of the shadows of the horizon, neither can we. Heck, I can’t even run into and then out of the shadows of the trees in our own backyard.
Not yet.
I miss running. In my youth — in high school — I could run quite fast for quite a distance. I was a leader on our cross country team and I won my share of races. The thrill of crossing the finishing line after chasing the horizon — up hills and down, through the woods and across fields, across green-carpet golf courses and more — was exhilarating.
The aroma of autumn and make no mistake about it, for all its colorful beauty that shoulders the seasons of summer and winter, autumn does possess its own fresh, crisp, collection of smells that none of the other seasons possess, is an aroma that is doubly appreciated by the cross-country runner who struggles to capture as much oxygen as possible to keep his or her legs pumping toward the finish line.
Cross country is much more than just a race to breathe. It is also a race against an army of equally talented runners. It is a race against the elements — wind, rain, sleet, heat. It is a race against the individual courses — long flat straightaways, rugged hills that mock and challenge your balance, and more. And yes, it is always a race against the stop watch — that damn stop watch.
But most of all, cross country was, and is, and always will remain, a race against the individual — against yourself.
To me, cross country is the greatest of all sports. Baseball enthusiasts will argue otherwise. So will the football fanatics of the world, and the basketball buffs. And wrestling and NASCAR fans? They’re pretty darn loyal, too.
I was a cross-country runner. Our daughter was too. And now our granddaughter races those great distances.
And why?
What’s the purpose?
Heck, I don’t know.
But I do know this: until you feel the wind being pulled into your nostrils and lungs at such a powerful pace that it hurts to breath, until your legs throb with such pain it feels like they’re being squeezed by a thousand iron clamps, until you feel like surrendering and dropping to the ground and giving in to the whole venture — the elements, the course, your opponents and especially to yourself — but you keep going, then and only then do you understand and appreciate the race you are running.
To me, no matter if you cross the finish line first or not, you’re a winner for completing the race.
I realize some of you might be asking why is this old codger bringing up this subjective subject now, in the dead of winter?
Well, let me answer you.
First of all, I don’t appreciate being called an old codger. Even though I am one, I don’t appreciate it.
Second of all and most important, I was reminded of my love for cross-country running at a competitive level this morning when I drove by a person who was bundled up – but wearing tennis shoes — and who was out running in this, the dead of winter.
I passed this runner on U.S. 31 as I was heading out to get my breakfast sandwich and he was running south — out of the city.
When I pulled out of the restaurant with the big golden arches I looked to my right and down the road a little ways was that same runner, so instead of turning left and heading for home, I turned right. Traffic was light — truth be told, I was the only car on the road heading south — and as I passed that runner I slowed my car and when I passed him I gave him a thumbs-up wave, and he waved back.
Continuing down the road to a place where I could turn around, I headed back home, and when I passed him a second time, I saw that he had picked up his pace as he disappeared into the horizon — his horizon.
Cross-country running. Long-distance running. To many, it’s a life-long obsession.
And I swear, now that I have my new knee and renewed energy, I’m going to run somewhere into my own horizon, myself.
Oh, I’ll run slow, alright. I’ll have no choice but to do otherwise.
But I am going to run again, for as far as I can, and as long as I can — into my horizon. I’m not making that promise to you, but I’m making that promise to myself.
And then I’m going to bend over and throw up, just like in the old days.
Ah-h-h, I miss those days.